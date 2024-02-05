Intracom Telecom Unveils its New Generation of E-Band Radios at MWC Barcelona 2024

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, is set to reveal its latest E-Band radio products at the upcoming MWC Barcelona event taking place from February 26-29, 2024. At the company's stand 7B44 in hall 7, the spotlight will be on its new, cutting-edge, UltraLink™-GX80 Dual and UltraLink™-GX80 Advanced radios, which introduce several impactful feature enhancements, enabling Communication Service Providers to meet the demanding 5G-era transport requirements with unprecedented efficiency.

Leveraging the proven success of the UltraLink™-GX80, the new UltraLink™-GX80 Dual and UltraLink™-GX80 Advanced offer a remarkable 50% boost in spectral efficiency, reaching up to 15Gbit/s symmetrical for the widest supported channel size, while offering the highest throughput over all other supported channel sizes. UltraLink™-GX80 Dual maximizes spectral efficiency for channel sizes up to 1000MHz, offering double the capacity of a single-core E-Band radio for the same channel size and deployment footprint, achieving conservation of precious E-Band spectrum and reduction of spectrum fees. Combined with a new compact dual polarization antenna, which incorporates a low-loss micro-Orthomode Transducer (OMT), UltraLink™-GX80 Dual forms a combination of similar size and weight as that of a single-core radio with single polarisation antenna.

Both radios support seamless L1 Link Aggregation, enhancing compatibility with Intracom Telecom or third-party microwave radios for extended link-range or capacity upgrades.  

John Tenidis, Marketing Director of Intracom Telecom's Wireless Solutions Portfolio, said: "The UltraLink-GX80 Dual and UltraLink-GX80 Advanced are not merely two additions to our wireless network systems portfolio; they stand as a testament to our steadfast commitment to shaping the E-Band evolution. These products feature unparalleled advancements that propel our customers into a new era of ultra-high-capacity transmission." 

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global technology systems and solutions provider operating for over 45 years in the market. The company is the benchmark in fixed wireless access, and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Furthermore, the company is developing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance, having extensive knowhow and a proven track record in this industry. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom serves telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. The Group maintains its own R&D and production facilities and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information, visit www.intracom-telecom.com

