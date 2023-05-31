Intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size to grow by USD 568.32 million from 2022 to 2027; Growing applications of ICP monitoring devices to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 568.32 million from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%. North America will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada contribute significantly to the revenue of the regional market. The US has major global vendors, which is driving market growth. Boston Neurosciences, Branchpoint Technologies, Integra LifeSciences, and Natus Medical are some of the major vendors in North America. These vendors offer a wide range of products, which will drive the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

Intracranial pressure monitoring devices market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (invasive and non-invasive), application (traumatic brain injury, intracerebral hemorrhage, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The invasive segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Invasive intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is performed by drilling a hole in the skull and inserting a catheter into the brain tissue or the ventricle. Intraventricular catheterization is considered the most accurate. An intraventricular catheter is used to monitor and intermittently extract excess CSF. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the wide range of products offered by vendors in this category. Advances in technology have further expanded the use of invasive ICP monitors in combination with other medical devices. All these developments have led to the growth of the invasive segment.

Intracranial pressure monitoring devices market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing applications of intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices are driving market growth.

Changes in intracranial pressure can cause life-threatening diseases such as brain tumors and strokes.

For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 795,000 people in the US are affected by stroke every year.

Similarly, according to the NHS, more than 9,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with brain tumors every year.

Therefore, with the increasing application of ICP monitoring and the rise in stroke and brain tumors, the use of ICP monitors is increasing.

These factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising advances in technology are a key trend influencing in the market.

Vendors are developing innovative technologies. For example, Branchpoint Technologies offers AURA system for monitoring intracranial pressure.

Another development is continuous telemetry monitoring of parenchymal intracranial pressure, which includes continuous intracranial pressure (ICP) waveform.

Such technological advances help doctors monitor patients remotely.

Therefore, the presence of such advanced products will boost the sales of ICP monitors worldwide.

These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The complications associated with ICP monitoring devices are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. Some of these complications include bleeding, brain herniation, damage to brain tissue, postoperative wound infections, and the risks associated with the use of anesthetics.

Monitoring of intracranial pressure can also be done with an external ventricular drainage (EVD) device, wherein a catheter is surgically inserted into the ventricle. However, this technique is not suitable for patients with small ventricles or swollen brains.

Moreover, long-term use of EVD can lead to intracranial infections.

These complications can cause abnormalities and illnesses in affected individuals.

Therefore, complications associated with ICP monitoring devices will challenge market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this intracranial pressure monitoring devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market and its contribution to parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intracranial pressure monitoring devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intracranial pressure monitoring devices market vendors

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 568.32 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., IRRAS AB, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Nisonic AS, REHAU Group, Spiegelberg GmbH and Co. KG, and Tokibo Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Health care market reports

