Intracranial Stents Market to Clock CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2026, New Approaches in Stroke Management Pivot Advancements in Self-Expanding Stents, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stenting is the mainstay in the treatment of intracranial stenosis and the subsequent conditions such as recurrent strokes. Further, worldwide prevalence of intracranial atherosclerosis has risen, propelling rapid technological advancements in the intracranial stents market. Need for improvement in flexibility of the stents opens new avenues.

Self-expanding stents have become a fast emerging product segment in the intracranial stents market.

The intracranial stents market is projected to expand at CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026, and touch valuation of US$ 705.5 Mn by 2026-end.

Key Findings of Intracranial Stents Market Report

Among all product segments, self-expanding accounted for the major revenue share in 2017

The segment is expected to clock CAGR of 11.7% during 2018 – 2026

The global valuation of the intracranial stents market was pegged at US$ 298.7 Mn in 2017

in 2017 North America currently holds the major share, and is expected to retain its lead through 2026

currently holds the major share, and is expected to retain its lead through 2026 Europe is also a lucrative market

is also a lucrative market Asia Pacific intracranial stents market is expected to rise at impressive CAGR during 2018 - 2026

Intracranial Stents Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Healthcare sector has witnessed the growing clinical relevance of intracranial stents as a non-invasive technique for the management of strokes.

Per a recent report published in the NCBI portal, stroke is a prominent cause of disability in adult aged over 65 years. The worldwide burden in evident in the prevalence of the condition in Asian, African, and Hispanic populations. This propels the need for novel approached in endovascular approaches.

Steady research and developments in the neurology devices is a key trend expanding the canvas for manufacturers to reap revenue gains in the intracranial stents market.

In developing economies, especially, there is an unmet need for widespread availability of novel stenting procedures for intracranial atherosclerosis disease, thereby boosting the demand.

Constant urge to unveil advanced embolic devices is favoring the market growth.

Rapidly aging populations in certain parts of the developing and developed regions is a key factor bolstering the adoption of intracranial stents market.

Need for devices for preventing recurrent strokes or fatal strokes, especially in aged population, is boosting the market.

The high risk factors for brain aneurysms has propelled advances in medical therapies expanding revenue potential in the intracranial stents market.

Ischemic stroke is a telling concern and is characterize with high mortality rate. This has propelled the demand for effective and safe minimally-invasive stenting devices.

Self-expanding stents are witnessing groundswell of attention among manufacturers in the intracranial stents market. High flexibility and low chances of restenosis has led to its superiority in numerous other product types in the intracranial stents market.

Intracranial Stents Market: Regional Assessment

North America with its strong culture of research and novel product development has risen to the forefront in the global intracranial stents market. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the assessment period of 2018 – 2026. Numerous top players who are domiciled in the region has also cemented the growth potential of the market over the past several years. Some of the prominent names are Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and Cook Group Incorporated.

Relentless efforts of healthcare providers to boost the stenting outcomes in neurological disorders has spurred the spirit of technological innovation in Europe as well.

However, in recent years, Asia Pacific has shown a remarkable revenue potential for players in the intracranial stents market. Rise in demand for advanced stents for the management of strokes in China and improving healthcare infrastructure in several parts of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the high growth potential.

The Intracranial Stents market has been segmented as follows:

Product type

Disease Indication

Intracranial Stenosis

Brain Aneurysm

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia & New Zealand

&

Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare Industry:

Vascular Stents Market: The global vascular stents market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period. The considerable rise in the number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, research & development activities, focus on improving the efficacy of existing stent technologies, and focus on the production of cutting-edge stents integrated with biosensors are some of the leading factors that will provide a boost to the growth of the market

Angioplasty Balloons & Stents Market: The global angioplasty balloons & stents market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market growth can be primarily attributed to a host of factors, including the advent of bioabsorbable stents, rise in the geriatric population worldwide, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favourable reimbursement policies, and research and development

Drug-eluting Stents Market: According to TMR's analysts, the success of key drug-eluting stents market players in developing countries with high pricing pressure will hinge on offering high-quality products at affordable prices. Local players, on the other hand, will need to focus on developing the latest generation of drug-eluting stents to retain and attract new segments of end users

SOURCE Transparency Market Research