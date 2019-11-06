IntraEdge announces new Truyo privacy platform offering to support fast CCPA compliance ahead of January 1st deadline

On October 11 th , 2019, the Governor of California signed 6 amendments on the CCPA, and the attorney general proposed several new regulations as well. The Truyo platform is already able to meet these new privacy request requirements to support CCPA compliance efforts and the new product offering CCPA QuickStart enables companies to deploy a solution in an expedited timeframe.

Dan Clarke, President of IntraEdge said: "Companies are scrambling to find a solution for compliance before the CCPA effective date on January 1st, 2020 and are uncertain about how many requests they'll receive. CCPA QuickStart is a gamechanger in the market as it features automated solutions built for enterprise clients which gives privacy and technology teams the ability to reduce the amount of human effort it will take to process complex subject access requests and produce required reports." Based on statistics from TrustArc and IAPP's, "Measuring Privacy Operations Benchmark Report" 9% of companies receive between 100-10k requests per month from GDPR. These numbers demand the need for an operationalized solution for the impending requests from the CCPA.

The CCPA QuickStart offering includes Truyo's base platform which features workflow/task management, automated reporting, intake through a portal, user verification, segmented rejections and disclosures, and 3rd party management. Deployment of CCPA QuickStart can be completed within 2-4 weeks, offering companies a privacy tool with the option to scale to full back-end automation as needed.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Ryan Foster at 520-247-0673, or email rfoster@intraedge.com

About IntraEdge

Founded in 2002, IntraEdge is a technology services and products company with several offices across the US along with offices in India and Canada specializing in:

Design & Development Services: https://intraedge.com/services/Staffing

Services: https://intraedge.com/services/

Data Privacy: Truyo - https://Truyo.com

Education: Learn with IntraEdge - http://www.edgelearn.co

About Truyo

Powered by Intel®, Truyo is the automated answer for enterprises seeking to deploy truly integrated SAR, consent, and other data privacy rights processing capabilities that scale with your needs, deliver conspicuous compliance, and adapt to new privacy regulations as they emerge. Truyo is an IntraEdge product.

SOURCE Truyo

Related Links

http://www.truyo.com

