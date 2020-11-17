IntraEdge expands Health-Check Management Solutions to enable employee health monitoring across a distributed workforce

Previously, IntraEdge's Health-Check Management Solution included a custom combination of thermal sensor hardware, like Janus or QuikSense , powered by the Truyo platform. But with rising COVID-19 cases and with national-, state- and county-level protocols changing on a regular basis, organizations need a comprehensive solution to ensure the health and safety of their hybrid workforces. With the expansion of IntraEdge's Health-Check Management Solutions, organizations can conduct and/or expand their health and wellness screenings to include remote employees, while maintaining in-person screenings for frontline workers across the same Truyo platform. The solution can easily adapt as plans to increase the percentage of the workforce onsite evolve in the coming months.

"While some businesses are exclusively working remotely and some are exclusively working in-person, the reality is that most are in a hybrid scenario and will be for the foreseeable future," said Dan Clarke, President at IntraEdge. "Our expanded Health-Check Management Solutions enable these organizations to keep a pulse on their entire workforce's physical and mental wellness regardless of where employees are working."

The Health-Check Management Solution is customizable to an employer's needs. At a set time each day, employees receive an email to a unique and secure web link with custom questions providing employers with real-time insights into the health and wellness of their employees with Employee Wellness. These questions are tailored to each organization and could include, but are not limited to, temperature checks, recent travel, coronavirus exposure, existing symptoms, mental health, etc. Employee Wellness can easily integrate with existing HRIS systems, so employers can set up conditions where a certain response could trigger a follow-up with a link to teledoc options covered by the company's health insurance, for example.

While IntraEdge's Janus and QuikSense thermal hardware solutions are ideal for some workplaces, like hospitals and airports, the expanded Health-Check Management Solutions allow organizations with any combination of in-office, remote and decentralized employees to stay ahead of health trends while tracking and managing their health and wellness with one privacy-focused system.

