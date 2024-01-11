Intrafusion by McKesson Earns the NICA Accreditation of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers



National Infusion Center Association

Jan. 11, 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The NICA Accreditation Program and the National Infusion Center Association are proud to announce that Intrafusion by Mckesson, Neurological Sciences of Orlando (NSO) has earned the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) Accreditation of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers. NICA has completed a rigorous, multifaceted assessment of Intrafusion by McKesson and determined that it has demonstrated the level of excellence required to achieve NICA Accreditation.

Becoming a NICA-accredited Ambulatory Infusion Center of Excellence (AICE) demonstrates Intrafusion by Mckesson's commitment to consistent, high-quality, cost-effective care through compliance with the NICA Accreditation Program and Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers.

"Participating in the NICA accreditation process and adhering to its standards of care for infusions is a commitment to providing the highest level of safety and quality for infusion patients." said Cheryl Vaughn, BSN, RN "We have had a very positive experience with the accreditation process and are proud to offer our patients the best care possible."

"We are pleased that Intrafusion by Mckesson voluntarily chose to participate in the NICA Accreditation Program. Achieving the NICA Accreditation of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers demonstrates Intrafusion by Mckesson's ongoing commitment to achieving the very best for patients. On behalf of the NICA team and the millions of patients who rely on provider-administered medications to live their best lives, thank you for your commitment to excellence in quality of care and consumer safety," said Brian Nyquist, NICA CEO.

About Intrafusion by Mckesson

Intrafusion is a leader in outpatient infusion management services with deep expertise in neurology, rheumatology, gastroenterology, and immunology. Intrafusion reduces complexities by streamlining organizations' existing infusion center workflows or setting up new operations. Intrafusion partners with providers and health systems across the nation to deliver more than 50,000 infusions in over 25 core specialty therapies to patients each year. For more information about Intrafusion, please visit https://www.mckesson.com/Specialty/Full-Service-Practice-Management/Infusion-Management.

About the National Infusion Center Association

NICA is an independent, nonprofit trade association and accrediting body dedicated to representing ambulatory outpatient care settings where provider-administered biologics and specialty medications are prepared and administered. The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers are intended to pertain to all ambulatory care settings where patients receive non-hazardous provider-administered medications via parenteral (i.e., intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intradermal) routes.

The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers were established with the following objectives:

  • Reduce disparities in care quality among office-based infusion care settings;
  • Support infusion providers' efforts to implement best practices; and,
  • Provide the basis for regulatory and legislative endeavors that seek to ensure facilities preparing and administering parenteral medications do so in a safe, consistent, and effective manner in accordance with evidence-based standards of care.

For more information about the NICA accreditation process or standards, please visit
www.infusioncenteraccreditation.org.

Media Contact:
Alexander Brown
512-956-5511
[email protected]

SOURCE National Infusion Center Association

