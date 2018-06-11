Intralinks to Host Media and Entertainment Mergers & Acquisitions Event in Los Angeles

Chris Palmeri, Los Angeles bureau chief at Bloomberg, will moderate the panel of M&A executives. Panelists include:

Palash Ahmed , vice president corporate development at Sony Pictures Entertainment

, vice president corporate development at Sony Pictures Entertainment Steve Lescroart , head of finance & strategy at Platform One Media

, head of finance & strategy at Platform One Media DJ Jacobs, CFO & head of business development at MRC Studios

Sonya Joo , vice president strategy and business development at Twentieth Century Fox

"It's a very exciting time in show business. Evolving consumer behaviors, shifting financial markets and changes in the way entertainment is created and delivered will undoubtedly lead to a very different landscape," said Torben Rankine, team lead for corporate development at Intralinks. "This group of entertainment insiders will explore the future of entertainment and the potential outcomes of the growing convergence we're seeing in the industry."

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with their peers in the M&A and corporate development fields following the panel.

