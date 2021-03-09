Intralogistics Adoption Growing as Market Players Get Ready for the New Era of Manufacturing: Fact.MR Study

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intralogistics adoption will see steady recovery in 2021, but pre-COVID level growth will be a long haul, according to latest research by global consulting company Fact.MR. The report opines that adoption of intralogistics will expand at nearly 15.5% CAGR through 2030, higher than the 14.3% growth witnessed during 2015-2019.

Fact.MR's latest study tracks intralogistics adoption across industries in over 20+ high-growth markets. Impact of Industry 4.0, IIoT, and digitalization has been documented and analyzed in the study.

Supply chain optimization continues to be a key focus area for plant managers. Intralogistics is being seen as positively by end-users, especially its role in improving productivity and efficiency.

"The onus of manufacturing industries is on greater transparency and improved efficiency. There is a growing awareness that methods of yesteryears are not completely feasible with the requirements of the future," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Benefits of Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Boosting Adoption

Over the years, the adoption of ASRS has witnessed a steady increase, albeit 2020, which was a slow year for many industries.

According to Fact.MR's survey conducted with stakeholders across the intralogistics value chain, benefits of ASRS continue to shape decision-making, and it is highly likely that adoption will continue to increase during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Investment in Automated Guided Vehicles and Industrial Robots Growing

Fact.MR's analysis revealed that investment in automated guided vehicles and industrial robots continues to witness an increase. Incorporation of advanced technologies continues to witness a spurt in the manufacturing and logistics sector.

According to Fact.MR automated guided vehicle sales are likely to grow at 15.3% CAGR during the assessment period, whereas industrial robots are projected to add 4.8x value.

E-Commerce Acceleration Pushes Adoption of Intralogistics

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce channel was growing at a brisk pace, however, last year's developments have led to a sharp spike in sales of good through online retail.

The impact of e-commerce growth is being felt in the intralogistics market as well. Warehouse management has become extremely important for e-commerce players, and they are willing to invest in new technology to better manage their processes. According to Fact.MR's study, adoption of intralogistics in the e-commerce sector will create new avenues of growth for market players.

US, Germany, UK, France, Japan, South Korea, and China are among the most prominent markets for intralogistics globally.

US intralogistics market is going through a temporary blip, but Fact.MR analysts opine that long-term prospects of the market remain bullish owing to strong fundamentals and a vast logistics sector. The e-commerce sector in the US is also well-established, and it is likely that in the next couple of years, adoption will increase.

In addition to US, intralogistics adoption in China is likely to grow at a quick pace, however, requirement is likely to be catered to by domestic players. The prevailing geopolitical situation is also likely to result in further preference for homegrown players.

The Fact.MR study profiles some of the leading intralogistics market players across the globe. Some of the leading players profiled in the study include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Korber AG, Material Handling Systems, Toyota Industries Corporation, KION Group, Jungheinrich AG, Krones AG, Interroll, Murata Machineries Ltd. and KUKA Group.

More Insights on the Intralogistics Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global intralogistics market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of component (hardware, software, and services) and end use (logistics, food & beverages, retail & e-Commerce, airports, automotive, chemicals, industrial manufacturing, and others), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

How is intralogistics adoption growing across various industries?

Which are the leading markets for intralogistics globally?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on intralogistics?

Which are the leading intralogistics manufacturers?

How will intralogistics market grow in Japan and South Korea ?

