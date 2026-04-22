IntraNerve Neuroscience and Piramidal Partner to Develop Scalable EEG Monitoring Through AI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraNerve Neuroscience, a national provider of remote Continuous EEG (cEEG) monitoring services, today publicly announced a strategic partnership with Piramidal, a New York-based neuroAI startup, to develop advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology designed to support the analysis of electroencephalogram (EEG) data in critical care and specialized monitoring environments.

As part of this effort, IntraNerve establishes itself as Piramidal's first remote monitoring company partner, contributing two decades of industry experience, clinical expertise, and operational scale to the initiative. Together, their goal is to create an "AI co-pilot" to help clinicians more efficiently monitor patient brainwave activity. The initiative is currently being evaluated in a real-world pilot designed to better understand how AI-enabled tools may integrate into existing remote EEG monitoring workflows. Piramidal's AI tool can scan 24 hours' worth of EEG data within seconds – a process that currently takes hours – to help clinicians detect seizures, strokes, or brain injuries sooner (Forbes, August 10, 2025).

"This partnership represents an important step in our efforts to explore how AI can improve the lives of our patients through analysis of complex neurological data," said Cheryll Poissant, Vice-President of EEG Services. "Our goal is expanding access, quality, and cost of care for EEG patients, which can be accomplished through Piramidal's industry leading expertise in AI and our decade plus experience of providing cEEG care across the country."

Formed in 2023, Piramidal aims to revolutionize neurological diagnostics by training AI on massive amounts of EEG brainwave data, functioning similarly to how Large Language Models (LLMs) are trained on text. To date, its foundational model has been trained on a large and diverse dataset of EEG recordings and is designed to adapt to the variability inherent in brain activity across patients and conditions.

Kris Pahuja, Co-Founder and CBO of Piramidal stated, "IntraNerve's depth of experience in remote EEG monitoring makes them an ideal partner to help us understand how AI tools can integrate into real-world clinical workflows. Their team brings the operational expertise and clinical rigor that's essential for translating this technology from research into practice." Dimitris Fotis Sakellariou, Co-Founder and CEO of Piramidal, also added, "Our model can scan a day's worth of EEG data within seconds, which is especially critical when monitoring large volumes of patients remotely. This partnership allows us to put this technology to work in the environment where it can have an immediate impact."

Piramidal has also been developing its AI model in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic. The AI models are currently under development and are being evaluated in research and investigational settings. They are not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are not intended for use in clinical decision-making at this time.

Rooted in a shared commitment to innovation and clinical excellence, this partnership marks the beginning of a long-term effort to bring meaningful advancements to EEG analysis. IntraNerve and Piramidal will continue working side-by-side to develop potential solutions that support clinicians, expand access to care, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients across the neurological care continuum, truly bringing the Gold Standard in Neuroscience Services into the future.

About IntraNerve Neuroscience

IntraNerve Neuroscience (INN) is a privately owned, Joint Commission-accredited provider of Intraoperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM), Neurotelemetry/Continuous EEG (cEEG), and remote physician oversight services. Established in 2006 and headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, INN supports 150+ healthcare facilities and 300+ surgeons nationwide with 24/7 coverage. The company is committed to the highest standards of patient safety, ethical practices, and clinical excellence, free of any practicing physician ownership or remuneration arrangements.

For more information, visit www.intranerve.com.

Media Contact:

Olimpia Grantham

IntraNerve Neuroscience Marketing Manager

[email protected]

About Piramidal

Founded in 2023 by Dimitris Fotis Sakellariou and Kris Pahuja, Piramidal is developing the first-ever foundation model for brain activity, trained on a diverse corpus of brainwave data (EEG). Similar to how large language models are trained on text, Piramidal's model is trained on "brain language" or brainwaves. The company's AI technology is designed to understand and detect various facets of brain activity, from disease to wellness, aiming to transform neurological diagnostics by making the interpretation of brainwave data more accessible and accurate.

Piramidal Media Contact:

Cole Murphy

[email protected]

(704) 230-8717

SOURCE IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings, LLC