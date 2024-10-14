IntraNerve Neuroscience Promotes Michael Haubert to Chief Operating Officer and Ryan Rosenhahn to President

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraNerve Neuroscience (INN), a leading national provider of neurodiagnostic and telemedicine services, is proud to announce the promotion of long-term executives, Michael Haubert to COO and Ryan Rosenhahn to President. These appointments mark a strategic advancement for the organization, as INN continues to drive innovation and increase patient access to 24/7 neuroscience care. INN's portfolio of services includes IntraOperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM), Continuous EEG Monitoring (cEEG) and Neurotelemetry (NT), along with Remote Physician Interpretation.

Dr. Ken Kurica, Founder and CEO of INN, said, "For the past 16 years, I have had the privilege of working alongside Michael, witnessing how his commitment and strategic insight has consistently improved our operations and ability to deliver 24/7 patient care. His day-to-day operational expertise, resilience, and detailed leadership has been pivotal in driving the business forward. From the time I started the company - working for years in the office above my garage, to being recognized as a top services provider in our industry - Michael has contributed in many key roles along the way. As COO, he will continue to oversee and enhance our business operations, while maintaining INN's strong commitment to healthcare facilities across the country."

Mr. Haubert is a Certified HIPAA and Privacy Security Expert (CHPSE), a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and holds an MBA in Executive Healthcare Management from the University of Denver. He completed his undergraduate studies at the Leeds School of Business at University of Colorado Boulder.

"Ryan has shown exceptional leadership, drive, deep industry knowledge, and proven results over the years," said Dr. Kurica. "As President, he will guide INN to new opportunities while maintaining the company's competitive advantage, along with keeping INN on a pathway of high clinical standards, growth, and innovation." Mr. Rosenhahn earned an MBA and B.A. in Business Administration from Azuza Pacific University and joined INN in 2010. He also holds a Certification in Neurophysiologic Intraoperative Monitoring (CNIM) and is a Project Management Professional (PMP).

"I am excited about INN's future, as we remain focused on sustainable growth and improving the lives of the patients we serve. Thank you to our incredible team of clinical professionals and support staff for your dedication and constant focus on our mission, providing excellent monitoring around the clock," said Mr. Haubert. "I am honored to step into this new role and look forward to giving my best to support our patients and employees, while preserving our INN's company culture and legacy for years to come."

About IntraNerve Neuroscience

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, IntraNerve Neuroscience (INN) is a leading national provider of neurodiagnostic and telemedicine services. INN is accredited by The Joint Commission and provides a range of high quality, 24/7 neuroscience services - including IntraOperative Neurophysiological Monitoring (IONM), Continuous EEG Monitoring, and Physician Interpretation Services - positively impacting the lives of 35,000+ patients annually in 30+ states. Established in 2006 (and privately held), INN's team of professionals are dedicated to improving the lives of patients and raising the standard through innovation, continuous improvement, ethical business practices, and a patient-centric approach in all we do as an organization.

