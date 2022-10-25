Intranet Software Market to Grow by USD 15.42 Bn, Rising Adoption Of Cloud Computing Services to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Oct 25, 2022, 11:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intranet Software Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Application (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the intranet software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 15.42 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
- Market Driver: The rising adoption of cloud computing services is one of the key drivers supporting the intranet software market's growth. Cloud solutions enable the deployment of applications without the need for provisioning hosting capabilities. This helps save the costs incurred on buying, upgrading, and managing the underlying hardware and software. Also, cloud providers offer additional capabilities, such as storage, central processing unit (CPU), memory, and communication lines, much faster and possibly at a lower cost. This provides flexibility in scaling up or down. Thus, organizations can eliminate the need to build IT infrastructure as well as the overall costs involved. Hence, the increasing adoption of cloud computing by SMEs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Market Challenges: Data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services is one of the factors impeding the intranet software market growth. Cloud-powered technologies provide the service provider with access to all the end-users business data. However, as a public service, security is a challenge for cloud service providers. The ease of procuring and accessing cloud services also gives users the ability to scan, identify, and exploit any loopholes and vulnerabilities in a system. In a multi-tenant cloud architecture, where multiple users are hosted on the same server, a hacker might try to break into the data of other users hosted and stored on the same server. Such factors are expected to hamper the adoption of cloud-based intranet software in the market during the forecast period.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
By deployment, the on-premise segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Companies in the BFSI, telecom, retailers, and e-commerce sectors deal with critical data. They prefer on-premises intranet software due to certain regulations binding them by law. For example, the BFSI sector is at high risk of terrorism and cyber threats, which require high-end security services, and many BFSI companies, such as commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, and cooperatives, are using on-premises intranet software. Such factors will propel the growth of the on-premises segment of the market during the forecast period.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
By geography, North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the intranet software market in the region.
View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report
- Akumina Inc.
- Aurea Inc
- Collab Hub
- Contentformula
- Creative Social Intranet
- DevFacto FZ LLC
- Easysite
- eXo Platform SAS
- HyperOffice
- Involv
- Microsoft Corp.
- Powell Software
- Speakap Inc
- The Attollo Group Ltd
- Wetransfer Inc.
- Withum Smith and Brown
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed vendor information
SMB Software Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The SMB software market share is expected to increase by USD 52.01 billion from 2020 to 2025. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Geomarketing Software Market by Deployment, Location, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The geomarketing software market share is expected to increase by USD 16.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers geomarketing software market segmentation by deployment (Cloud-based and on-premises), location (Outdoor and indoor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
|
Intranet Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.12%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 15.42 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.98
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Akumina Inc., Aurea Inc, Collab Hub, Contentformula, Creative Social Intranet, DevFacto FZ LLC, Easysite, eXo Platform SAS, HyperOffice, Involv, Microsoft Corp., Powell Software, Speakap Inc, The Attollo Group Ltd, Wetransfer Inc., and Withum Smith and Brown
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Aurea Inc
- Exhibit 111: Aurea Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Aurea Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Aurea Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 114: Aurea Inc - Segment focus
- 11.4 Collab Hub
- Exhibit 115: Collab Hub - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Collab Hub - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Collab Hub - Key offerings
- 11.5 Contentformula
- Exhibit 118: Contentformula - Overview
- Exhibit 119: Contentformula - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: Contentformula - Key offerings
- 11.6 Creative Social Intranet
- Exhibit 121: Creative Social Intranet - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Creative Social Intranet - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: Creative Social Intranet - Key offerings
- 11.7 Easysite
- Exhibit 124: Easysite - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Easysite - Product / Service
- Exhibit 126: Easysite - Key offerings
- 11.8 eXo Platform SAS
- Exhibit 127: eXo Platform SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 128: eXo Platform SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 129: eXo Platform SAS - Key offerings
- 11.9 HyperOffice
- Exhibit 130: HyperOffice - Overview
- Exhibit 131: HyperOffice - Product / Service
- Exhibit 132: HyperOffice - Key offerings
- 11.10 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Speakap Inc
- Exhibit 138: Speakap Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Speakap Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Speakap Inc - Key offerings
- 11.12 Wetransfer Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Wetransfer Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Wetransfer Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 143: Wetransfer Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 147: Research methodology
- Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 149: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article