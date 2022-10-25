Intranet Software Market to Grow by USD 15.42 Bn, Rising Adoption Of Cloud Computing Services to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intranet Software Market by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-based), Application (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intranet Software Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the intranet software market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 15.42 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The rising adoption of cloud computing services is one of the key drivers supporting the intranet software market's growth. Cloud solutions enable the deployment of applications without the need for provisioning hosting capabilities. This helps save the costs incurred on buying, upgrading, and managing the underlying hardware and software. Also, cloud providers offer additional capabilities, such as storage, central processing unit (CPU), memory, and communication lines, much faster and possibly at a lower cost. This provides flexibility in scaling up or down. Thus, organizations can eliminate the need to build IT infrastructure as well as the overall costs involved. Hence, the increasing adoption of cloud computing by SMEs will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges: Data privacy and security risk in cloud-based services is one of the factors impeding the intranet software market growth. Cloud-powered technologies provide the service provider with access to all the end-users business data. However, as a public service, security is a challenge for cloud service providers. The ease of procuring and accessing cloud services also gives users the ability to scan, identify, and exploit any loopholes and vulnerabilities in a system. In a multi-tenant cloud architecture, where multiple users are hosted on the same server, a hacker might try to break into the data of other users hosted and stored on the same server. Such factors are expected to hamper the adoption of cloud-based intranet software in the market during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By deployment, the on-premise segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Companies in the BFSI, telecom, retailers, and e-commerce sectors deal with critical data. They prefer on-premises intranet software due to certain regulations binding them by law. For example, the BFSI sector is at high risk of terrorism and cyber threats, which require high-end security services, and many BFSI companies, such as commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, and cooperatives, are using on-premises intranet software. Such factors will propel the growth of the on-premises segment of the market during the forecast period.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the intranet software market in the region.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Akumina Inc.



Aurea Inc



Collab Hub



Contentformula



Creative Social Intranet



DevFacto FZ LLC



Easysite



eXo Platform SAS



HyperOffice



Involv



Microsoft Corp.



Powell Software



Speakap Inc



The Attollo Group Ltd



Wetransfer Inc.



Withum Smith and Brown

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now to gain access to detailed vendor information

Related Reports:

SMB Software Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The SMB software market share is expected to increase by USD 52.01 billion from 2020 to 2025. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Geomarketing Software Market by Deployment, Location, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The geomarketing software market share is expected to increase by USD 16.85 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers geomarketing software market segmentation by deployment (Cloud-based and on-premises), location (Outdoor and indoor), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Intranet Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 15.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akumina Inc., Aurea Inc, Collab Hub, Contentformula, Creative Social Intranet, DevFacto FZ LLC, Easysite, eXo Platform SAS, HyperOffice, Involv, Microsoft Corp., Powell Software, Speakap Inc, The Attollo Group Ltd, Wetransfer Inc., and Withum Smith and Brown Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 38: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Telecom - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Aurea Inc

Exhibit 111: Aurea Inc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Aurea Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Aurea Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Aurea Inc - Segment focus

11.4 Collab Hub

Exhibit 115: Collab Hub - Overview



Exhibit 116: Collab Hub - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Collab Hub - Key offerings

11.5 Contentformula

Exhibit 118: Contentformula - Overview



Exhibit 119: Contentformula - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Contentformula - Key offerings

11.6 Creative Social Intranet

Exhibit 121: Creative Social Intranet - Overview



Exhibit 122: Creative Social Intranet - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Creative Social Intranet - Key offerings

11.7 Easysite

Exhibit 124: Easysite - Overview



Exhibit 125: Easysite - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Easysite - Key offerings

11.8 eXo Platform SAS

Exhibit 127: eXo Platform SAS - Overview



Exhibit 128: eXo Platform SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: eXo Platform SAS - Key offerings

11.9 HyperOffice

Exhibit 130: HyperOffice - Overview



Exhibit 131: HyperOffice - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: HyperOffice - Key offerings

11.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 133: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Speakap Inc

Exhibit 138: Speakap Inc - Overview



Exhibit 139: Speakap Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Speakap Inc - Key offerings

11.12 Wetransfer Inc.

Exhibit 141: Wetransfer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Wetransfer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Wetransfer Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 144: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 145: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 146: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 147: Research methodology



Exhibit 148: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 149: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 150: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio