Intraocular Lens Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intraocular Lens Market: Overview

Cataract is an eye disease characterized by cloudiness / opaqueness of the natural lens of the eye, which leads to diminished vision, and if not treated leads to permanent loss of vision.Intraocular lens is a type of lens implanted in the eye, for the treatment of cataract.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4743087



Cataract is considered as one of the most common eye disease, and World Health Organization estimates that cataract is responsible for an estimated 50% of causes of blindness, in the world.Cataracts are of different types depending upon the cause, such as secondary cataracts, traumatic cataract, congenital cataract, and radiation cataract.



Various types of intraocular lenses are available for treatment of cataract such as monofocal IOL, multifocal IOL, toric, accommodative IOL, and other IOL's such as light filtering IOL's, Phakic, aspheric IOL's among others.



The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall intraocular lens market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter's five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis.In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the product type, and end users, and key industry developments has also been provided.



Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics.



Global Intraocular Lens Market: Segmentation

The global intraocular lens market has been segmented on the basis of product type, and end users.On the basis of product type, the global intraocular lens market is categorized as monofocal IOL, multifocal IOL, toric IOL, accommodative IOL, and other IOL's.



Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the global intraocular lens market has been classified as hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and eye research institutes.The market for these product types, and end users has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments.



The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2017 to 2024.



Global Intraocular Lens Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the intraocular lens market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of product types, and end users, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2024.



Competitive Landscape



The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global intraocular lens market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 (estimated) has been discussed.A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share.



The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global intraocular lens market. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.



Market Taxonomy



Global Intraocular Lens Market, by Product Type

Monofocal IOL

Multifocal IOL

Toric IOL

Accommodative IOL

Others



Global Intraocular Lens Market, by End Users

Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Eye Research Institutes



Global Intraocular Lens Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4743087



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intraocular-lens-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2024-300643471.html