Intraocular Lens Market Size to Worth $7.82 Billion by 2028 - Industry, Growth, Share, Recent Development, Top Players Analysis by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the intraocular lens market will grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2022 to 2028. The intraocular lens (IOL) market has seen advancements in both material and structural design. Refraction, diffraction, or the combination of two surface structures in the design of the optical structure allow for multiple motivations and produce sharp images at various distances. The purpose of EDOF, toric, and aspheric IOLs is to enhance vision. In terms of non-optical effects, square-edge IOLs are efficient at limiting cell proliferation and minimising postoperative side effects.

Intraocular Lens Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028

Download a Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3726

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON "INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET"

139 - Tables

111 - Charts

189 – Pages

There are many advances in IOL materials. IOLs evolved from rigid materials to foldable and soft materials, and currently, commercially available IOLs are mainly made of various acrylics. IOL materials are improved to reduce the size of the IOL, prevent side effects after IOL implantation and surgery, improve biocompatibility, provide adaptability, and filter specific light. In the future, it is hoped that IOLs will more closely resemble the original lens and enable continuous power modulation.

INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 7.82 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 5.14 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7.25 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Material, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey Key Vendors Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, HOYA, Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS, AcuFocus, Aurolab, Biotech Healthcare Group, BVI, Care Group, Excellent Hi-Care, Eyekon Medical, Hanita Lenses, HumanOptics, Lenstec, NIDEK, Omni Lens, Ophtec, Rayner Group, RXSIGHT, SAV-IOL, SIFI S.p.A, STAAR SURGICAL, TELEON, and ZARACCOM LENSES Market Dynamics Rising Prevalence of Vision Impairments

Strengthening of R&D and Product Launches

Advances in IOL Materials and Surface Modification in Cataract Surgery

Download a Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3726

INCREASING ADOPTION & PENETRATION OF PREMIUM IOLS

In 2022, revenue from the premium IOL segment was estimated to be $1.5 billion, accounting for 29.56% of the global intraocular lens market, due to high lens pricing and increased procedures compared with 2020, according to Arizton. In addition, the global premium IOL market is projected to grow significantly faster as global cataract procedure volumes return to pre-COVID-19 levels. The global market for premium IOLs is expected to grow at a significant CAGR compared with the CAGR growth of the global traditional IOL market, according to Arizton. The adoption of advanced cataract lasers and the increase in cataract procedures will increase the demand for IOLs, driving the global intraocular lens market growth in the upcoming years.

Vendors, especially global players, increasingly pursue inorganic growth strategies to expand their presence, enhance their product portfolio, and improve their market expertise. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, gaining traction among end-users. Most acquisitions provide significant opportunities for both parties in terms of advances in the product portfolio, market expansion, penetration in existing and newer markets, and market share.

VENDORS' ACTIVITIES IN THE INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET

In September 2022 , Johnson & Johnson Vision launched TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL - a presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) powered by InteliLight technology.

, Johnson & Johnson Vision launched TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL - a presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) powered by InteliLight technology. In March 2022 , Johnson & Johnson announced a USD 37 million investment in its Limerick facility to expand its advanced manufacturing footprint in Ireland .

, Johnson & Johnson announced a investment in its Limerick facility to expand its advanced manufacturing footprint in . In September 2022 , Alcon announced the availability of the Clareon family of IOLs during AAO 2022. Each of these IOLs is indicated for aphakic vision correction in adult patients after cataract surgery.

Download a Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3726

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Alcon

Bausch & Lomb

HOYA

Johnson & Johnson

ZEISS

AcuFocus

Aurolab

Biotech Healthcare Group

BVI

Care Group

Excellent Hi-Care

Eyekon Medical

Hanita Lenses

HumanOptics

Lenstec

NIDEK

Omni Lens

Ophtec

Rayner Group

RXSIGHT

SAV-IOL

SIFI S.p.A

STAAR SURGICAL

TELEON

ZARACCOM LENSES

CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT NOW:

If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3726

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Product

Traditional/Monofocal IOL

Premium IOL

Phakic IOL

Material

Hydrophobic Acrylic

Hydrophilic Acrylic

Silicone

PMMA

End-user

Standalone Eye Care Centers & ASCs

Hospitals

Eye Research Institutes

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

Download a Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3726

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6.1 OVERVIEW

7 MARKET AT A GLANCE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 ADOPTION & PENETRATION OF PREMIUM IOLS

9.2 PRODUCT INNOVATION & NEXT-GENERATION IOLS

9.3 ADVANCES IN CATARACT SURGICAL TECHNOLOGY

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 PREVALENCE OF VISION IMPAIRMENT

10.2 R&D & PRODUCT LAUNCHES

10.3 IOL MATERIAL ADVANCES & IOL SURFACE MODIFICATIONS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 COMPLICATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH CATARACT SURGERY

11.2 LACK OF REIMBURSEMENT FOR PREMIUM IOLS

11.3 LIMITATIONS OF PREMIUM IOLS & SCARCITY OF OPHTHALMOLOGISTS

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.2.1 GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

12.2.2 PRODUCT INSIGHTS

12.2.3 MATERIAL INSIGHTS

12.2.4 END-USER INSIGHTS

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 PRODUCT

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 TRADITIONAL/MONOFOCAL IOL

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 TRADITIONAL/MONOFOCAL IOL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 PREMIUM IOL

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 PREMIUM IOL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 PHAKIC IOL

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 PHAKIC IOL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14 MATERIAL

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3 HYDROPHOBIC ACRYLIC

14.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.3.3 HYDROPHOBIC ACRYLIC SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14.4 HYDROPHILIC ACRYLIC

14.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.4.3 HYDROPHILIC ACRYLIC SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14.5 SILICONE

14.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.5.3 SILICONE SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

14.6 PMMA

14.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

14.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

14.6.3 PMMA SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

15 END-USER

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3 STANDALONE EYE CARE CENTERS & ASCS

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.3 STANDALONE EYE CARE CENTERS & ASCS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 HOSPITALS

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.3 HOSPITALS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

15.5 EYE RESEARCH INSTITUTES

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5.3 EYE RESEARCH INSTITUTES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

16 GEOGRAPHY

16.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

16.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

17 NORTH AMERICA

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.2.1 NORTH AMERICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

17.2.2 NORTH AMERICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

17.2.3 NORTH AMERICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

17.3 KEY COUNTRIES

17.3.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

17.3.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18 EUROPE

18.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.2.1 EUROPE BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

18.2.2 EUROPE BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

18.2.3 EUROPE BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

18.3 KEY COUNTRIES

18.3.1 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.2 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.3 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.4 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.5 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19 APAC

19.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

19.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.2.1 APAC BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

19.2.2 APAC BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

19.2.3 APAC BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

19.3 KEY COUNTRIES

19.3.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.2 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.3 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

19.3.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20 LATIN AMERICA

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.2.1 LATIN AMERICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

20.2.2 LATIN AMERICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

20.2.3 LATIN AMERICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

20.3 KEY COUNTRIES

20.3.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.3.3 ARGENTINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.2.1 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

21.2.2 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

21.2.3 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

21.3 KEY COUNTRIES

21.3.1 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.2 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3.3 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

22.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

22.2 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

22.2.1 ALCON

22.2.2 BAUSCH & LOMB

22.2.3 HOYA

22.2.4 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

22.2.5 ZEISS

23 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

23.1 ALCON

23.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

23.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

23.1.3 KEY STRATEGIES

23.1.4 KEY STRENGTHS

23.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

23.2 BAUSCH & LOMB

23.3 HOYA

23.4 JOHNSON & JOHNSON

23.5 ZEISS

24 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

24.1 ACUFOCUS

24.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

24.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

24.2 AUROLAB

24.3 BIOTECH

24.4 BVI

24.5 CARE GROUP

24.6 EXCELLENT HI-CARE

24.7 EYEKON MEDICAL

24.8 HANITA LENSES

24.9 HUMANOPTICS

24.10 LENSTEC

24.11 NIDEK

24.12 OMNI LENS

24.13 OPHTEC

24.14 RAYNER GROUP

24.15 RXSIGHT

24.16 SAV-IOL

24.17 SIFI SPA

24.18 STAAR SURGICAL

24.19 TELEON

24.20 ZARACCOM LENSES

25 REPORT SUMMARY

25.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

25.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

26 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

26.1 MARKET BY PRODUCT

26.1.1 NORTH AMERICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

26.1.2 EUROPE BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

26.1.3 APAC BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

26.1.4 LATIN AMERICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

26.1.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY PRODUCT SEGMENTATION

26.2 MARKET BY MATERIAL

26.2.1 NORTH AMERICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

26.2.2 EUROPE BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

26.2.3 APAC BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

26.2.4 LATIN AMERICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

26.2.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY MATERIAL SEGMENTATION

26.3 MARKET BY END-USER

26.3.1 NORTH AMERICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

26.3.2 EUROPE BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

26.3.3 APAC BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

26.3.4 LATIN AMERICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

26.3.5 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA BY END-USER SEGMENTATION

26.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.1 TRADITIONAL/MONOFOCAL IOL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.2 PREMIUM IOL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.3 PHAKIC IOL SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.4 HYDROPHOBIC ACRYLIC SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.5 HYDROPHILIC ACRYLIC SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.6 SILICONE SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.7 PMMA SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.8 STANDALONE EYE CARE CENTERS & ASCS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.9 HOSPITALS SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

26.4.10 EYE RESEARCH INSTITUTES SEGMENT BY GEOGRAPHY

27 APPENDIX

27.1 ABBREVIATIONS

KNOW MORE ABOUT THE MARKET: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/intraocular-lens-market

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP-SELLING RESEARCH RELATED REPORTS:

Therapeutic Contact Lenses Market - The global therapeutic contact lenses market was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.90%. The increasing awareness about the advantages of therapeutic contact lenses over traditional eyeglasses and the sudden surge in the penetration of contact lenses among working professionals and youth are majorly contributing to the market growth.

Progressive Lenses Market - The global progressive lenses market is growing at a CAGR of 4.37% from 2021-2027 and is expected to reach 38.64 billion by 2027. The market plays an important role in restoring multiple vision dysfunctions, including refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. The clinical aspect of vision care involves the prevention of eye diseases as well as temporary and complete vision correction. The demand for eye care products in the global progressive lenses market continually increases with the growing prevalence of visual dysfunctions in developed and developing countries.

Disposable Contact Lenses Market - The global disposable contact lenses market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% from 2022 to 2027. Disposable Contact Lenses are lenses discarded after the prescribed and specific scheduled time. Daily disposable contact lens means a person/wearer wear fresh pair of contact lens at the start of the day and discard the end of the day; on the other hand, extended wear, frequent and planned disposable contact lenses are worn for the prescribed time and then discard after the use.

Contact Lenses Market - The global contact lenses market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% from 2022 to 2027, to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027 from USD 9.19 billion in 2021. Contact lenses commonly treat refractive errors such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. They are also often worn for additional reasons, such as aesthetic or cosmetic enhancement, to improve peripheral vision, or to achieve spectacle independence. The global contact lens market is segmented on material, application, design, usage, and distribution channel.

To find out more, visit www.arizton.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

ABOUT US:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

CONTACT US

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Mail: [email protected]

Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us

Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog

Website: https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011626/Intraocular_Lens_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence