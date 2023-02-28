Intraocular Lens Market Size to Worth $7.82 Billion by 2028 - Industry, Growth, Share, Recent Development, Top Players Analysis by Arizton

Feb 28, 2023, 10:35 ET
CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the intraocular lens market will grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2022 to 2028. The intraocular lens (IOL) market has seen advancements in both material and structural design. Refraction, diffraction, or the combination of two surface structures in the design of the optical structure allow for multiple motivations and produce sharp images at various distances. The purpose of EDOF, toric, and aspheric IOLs is to enhance vision. In terms of non-optical effects, square-edge IOLs are efficient at limiting cell proliferation and minimising postoperative side effects.
BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON "INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET"
139 - Tables
111 - Charts
189 – Pages
There are many advances in IOL materials. IOLs evolved from rigid materials to foldable and soft materials, and currently, commercially available IOLs are mainly made of various acrylics. IOL materials are improved to reduce the size of the IOL, prevent side effects after IOL implantation and surgery, improve biocompatibility, provide adaptability, and filter specific light. In the future, it is hoped that IOLs will more closely resemble the original lens and enable continuous power modulation.
INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 7.82 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 5.14 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
7.25 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Product, Material, End-User, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey
|
Key Vendors
|
Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, HOYA, Johnson & Johnson, ZEISS, AcuFocus, Aurolab, Biotech Healthcare Group, BVI, Care Group, Excellent Hi-Care, Eyekon Medical, Hanita Lenses, HumanOptics, Lenstec, NIDEK, Omni Lens, Ophtec, Rayner Group, RXSIGHT, SAV-IOL, SIFI S.p.A, STAAR SURGICAL, TELEON, and ZARACCOM LENSES
|
Market Dynamics
|
INCREASING ADOPTION & PENETRATION OF PREMIUM IOLS
In 2022, revenue from the premium IOL segment was estimated to be $1.5 billion, accounting for 29.56% of the global intraocular lens market, due to high lens pricing and increased procedures compared with 2020, according to Arizton. In addition, the global premium IOL market is projected to grow significantly faster as global cataract procedure volumes return to pre-COVID-19 levels. The global market for premium IOLs is expected to grow at a significant CAGR compared with the CAGR growth of the global traditional IOL market, according to Arizton. The adoption of advanced cataract lasers and the increase in cataract procedures will increase the demand for IOLs, driving the global intraocular lens market growth in the upcoming years.
Vendors, especially global players, increasingly pursue inorganic growth strategies to expand their presence, enhance their product portfolio, and improve their market expertise. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, gaining traction among end-users. Most acquisitions provide significant opportunities for both parties in terms of advances in the product portfolio, market expansion, penetration in existing and newer markets, and market share.
VENDORS' ACTIVITIES IN THE INTRAOCULAR LENS MARKET
- In September 2022, Johnson & Johnson Vision launched TECNIS Symfony OptiBlue IOL - a presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens (PC-IOL) powered by InteliLight technology.
- In March 2022, Johnson & Johnson announced a USD 37 million investment in its Limerick facility to expand its advanced manufacturing footprint in Ireland.
- In September 2022, Alcon announced the availability of the Clareon family of IOLs during AAO 2022. Each of these IOLs is indicated for aphakic vision correction in adult patients after cataract surgery.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Alcon
- Bausch & Lomb
- HOYA
- Johnson & Johnson
- ZEISS
- AcuFocus
- Aurolab
- Biotech Healthcare Group
- BVI
- Care Group
- Excellent Hi-Care
- Eyekon Medical
- Hanita Lenses
- HumanOptics
- Lenstec
- NIDEK
- Omni Lens
- Ophtec
- Rayner Group
- RXSIGHT
- SAV-IOL
- SIFI S.p.A
- STAAR SURGICAL
- TELEON
- ZARACCOM LENSES
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Product
- Traditional/Monofocal IOL
- Premium IOL
- Phakic IOL
Material
- Hydrophobic Acrylic
- Hydrophilic Acrylic
- Silicone
- PMMA
End-user
- Standalone Eye Care Centers & ASCs
- Hospitals
- Eye Research Institutes
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
