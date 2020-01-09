IntraOp and Alliant Dermatology bring electron beam therapy to skin cancer patients in Florida

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntraOp Medical Corporation announced today that Alliant Dermatology in The Villages, Florida has commenced treating skin cancer patients with its latest technology—a Mobetron® electron beam linear accelerator optimized to treat skin lesions.

IntraOp, the leading innovator in compact electron therapy devices, announced plans in early 2019 to bring hospital grade electron therapy to dermatology clinics. Superficial electron therapy is recognized as standard of care treatment for Basal and Squamous Cell skin cancers by both the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) as well as the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO). Per the guidelines, electron therapy may be used as an alternative to surgery or postoperatively. "Compared with X-ray based technologies found in the marketplace, superficial electron therapy is able to treat only a few millimeters deep with electron particles that provide more uniform and precise therapy and less dose to underlying healthy tissue because they naturally stop within the prescribed superficial range of the lesion and go no farther. Older style X-ray treatments continue to penetrate into normal tissue leaving a trail of undesirable exit dose, "stated Ken Brooks, PhD, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Sales and Board-Certified Radiotherapy Medical Physicist. "The capability of our new dermatology system implemented at Alliant Dermatology is unique in the market as it provides both more precise depth control and the compact geometry within the treatment head provides more precise penumbra which allows for tight borders especially useful with these lesion types which so often are near critical structures like eyelids, lips and ears," added Dr. Brooks.

Alliant Dermatology, under the leadership of Dr. David Casper, MD, is one of the leading dermatology clinics in Florida with a strong track record of delivering both caring and compassionate care and extending that to focus on delivering the best medical care possible for all patient situations. A well respected skin cancer surgeon, Dr. Casper is Board Certified by the American Board of Dermatology and is a Fellow of the American Society for Mohs Surgery. To bring Superficial Electron Therapy to their patients, Alliant Dermatology partnered with Oncology Physicians of Florida for prescribing and managing treatments. "The IntraOp solution was ideal for our dermatology practice," noted Dr. Casper. "For our non-surgical patients, we were looking for something that could give a hospital grade skin treatment outside of an intimidating basement bunker radiation oncology department. The IntraOp system offers superior dose management with the promise of excellent tumor control and cosmesis. We are excited to be expanding our practice to offer multidisciplinary care along with radiation oncology to provide our non-surgical patients an excellent option that fits their active lifestyles."

"We are delighted to be partnering with Alliant Dermatology as we bring the benefits of electron beam therapy to skin cancer patients." said Derek T. DeScioli, Chief Executive Officer of IntraOp Medical Corporation. "In the U.S, more patients are diagnosed with skin cancer than all other cancers combined. Our mission is to expand the role of radiation therapy and provide more treatment options for patients. Instituting multidisciplinary hospital grade therapy in the convenience of a dermatology clinic is a very compelling opportunity for dermatologists, radiation oncologists and their patients," added Mr. DeScioli.

About IntraOp Medical Corporation

IntraOp® uses the power and precision of electron therapy to advance patient treatment. Our compact and mobile linear accelerators empower oncologists to deliver effective and affordable treatment at the point of care: unlocking new therapeutic options for patients and increasing the accessibility of leading-edge technology in the fight against cancer. For more than two decades, we have partnered with the world's top medical centers to innovate and propel scientific research to improve patient care. At IntraOp, we are Accelerating the Cure.

For more information please visit www.intraop.com

