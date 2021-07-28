Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US Segmentation by Type and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio

Download: Analysis on Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Opportunity in US

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc. are some of the major market participants.

The rising adoption of remote IONM will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the US is segmented as below:

Type

Insourced IONM



Outsourced IONM

Application

Orthopedic And Neurosurgeries



Cardiovascular Surgeries



ENT Surgeries



Other Surgeries

Market Landscape

Evoked Potential (EP) Monitoring



Electroencephalogram (EEG)



Electromyography (EMG)

End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASG)



Other End-users

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market size in US

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market trends in US

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market analysis in US

Market trends such as increasing number of surgeries that require IONM is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, high cost of IONM devices and procedures may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 05: Country market - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 06: Country market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Orthopedic and neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular surgeries

ENT surgeries

Other surgeries

Orthopedic and neurosurgeries was the largest segment of the IONM market in the US. It is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2019-2024. Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2024.

Buy the full intraoperative neuromonitoring market forecast report of US for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 14: Application - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application

5.3 Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 16: Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.4 Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 19: Cardiovascular surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.5 ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 20: ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 21: ENT surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.6 Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 22: Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 23: Other surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Insourced IONM

Outsourced IONM

Insourced IONM was the largest segment of the IONM market in the US in 20110. It is expected to grow slower than the overall market during 2019-2024. Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2024.

Buy the full intraoperative neuromonitoring market forecast report of US for exhaustive analytical data on the segmentations.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Type - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Comparison by Type

6.3 Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 27: Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Insourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.4 Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 29: Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Outsourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Type

7. Market Segmentation by Methodology

7.1 EP monitoring

7.2 EEG

7.3 EMG

8. Market Segmentation by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 ASCs

8.3 Other end-users

9. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 32: Customer landscape

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Volume driver - Demand led growth

10.1.1 Increasing number of surgeries that require IONM



10.1.2 Rising adoption of IONM due to increasing awareness and number of training programs



10.1.3 Technological advances in IONM

10.2 Market challenges

10.2.1 High cost of IONM devices and procedures



10.2.2 Shortage of skilled professionals



10.2.3 Limitations and complications associated with IONM



Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges

10.3 Market Trends

10.3.1 Increasing number of acquisitions



10.3.2 Rising adoption of remote IONM



10.3.3 Emergence of portable IONM

11. Vendor Landscape

11..1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 34: Vendor landscape

11..2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.



Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption

11..3 Industry risks

Exhibit 36: Industry risks

12. Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 37: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC



Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.4 Cadwell Industries Inc.

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.5 Computational Diagnostics Inc.

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.6 IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.7 Medtronic Plc

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.8 Natus Medical Inc.

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.9 NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.10 Nihon Kohden Corp.

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.11 NuVasive Inc.

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

12.12 SpecialtyCare Inc.

Overview



Business Segments



Key Offering

13. Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.1.1 Market definition



13.1.2 Objectives



13.1.3 Notes and caveats

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

13.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

