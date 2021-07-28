Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US Segmentation by Type and Geography | Key Drivers and Market Forecasts | Technavio
Set to grow by USD 955.33 million during 2020-2024, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US to register a CAGR of over 10%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The rising adoption of remote IONM will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in the US is segmented as below:
- Type
- Insourced IONM
- Outsourced IONM
- Application
- Orthopedic And Neurosurgeries
- Cardiovascular Surgeries
- ENT Surgeries
- Other Surgeries
- Market Landscape
- Evoked Potential (EP) Monitoring
- Electroencephalogram (EEG)
- Electromyography (EMG)
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASG)
- Other End-users
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market size in US
- Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market trends in US
- Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market analysis in US
Market trends such as increasing number of surgeries that require IONM is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, high cost of IONM devices and procedures may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US vendors
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2019
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 05: Country market - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 06: Country market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Summary
- Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Market condition - Five forces 2020
5. Market Segmentation by Application
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Orthopedic and neurosurgeries
- Cardiovascular surgeries
- ENT surgeries
- Other surgeries
Orthopedic and neurosurgeries was the largest segment of the IONM market in the US. It is expected to grow faster than the overall market during 2019-2024. Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2024.
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 14: Application - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 16: Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 17: Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 5.4 Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 18: Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 19: Cardiovascular surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 5.5 ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 20: ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 21: ENT surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 5.6 Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 22: Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 23: Other surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 24: Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Type
The segments covered in this chapter are:
- Insourced IONM
- Outsourced IONM
Insourced IONM was the largest segment of the IONM market in the US in 20110. It is expected to grow slower than the overall market during 2019-2024. Its position will remain the same as the largest market in 2024.
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Type - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 27: Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Insourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 6.4 Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024
- Exhibit 29: Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Outsourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 31: Market opportunity by Type
7. Market Segmentation by Methodology
- 7.1 EP monitoring
- 7.2 EEG
- 7.3 EMG
8. Market Segmentation by End User
- 8.1 Hospitals
- 8.2 ASCs
- 8.3 Other end-users
9. Customer landscape
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
- Exhibit 32: Customer landscape
10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Volume driver - Demand led growth
- 10.1.1 Increasing number of surgeries that require IONM
- 10.1.2 Rising adoption of IONM due to increasing awareness and number of training programs
- 10.1.3 Technological advances in IONM
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.2.1 High cost of IONM devices and procedures
- 10.2.2 Shortage of skilled professionals
- 10.2.3 Limitations and complications associated with IONM
- Exhibit 33: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 10.3 Market Trends
- 10.3.1 Increasing number of acquisitions
- 10.3.2 Rising adoption of remote IONM
- 10.3.3 Emergence of portable IONM
11. Vendor Landscape
11..1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 34: Vendor landscape
- 11..2 Landscape disruption
- The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.
- Exhibit 35: Landscape disruption
- 11..3 Industry risks
- Exhibit 36: Industry risks
12. Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 37: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 12.3 Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.4 Cadwell Industries Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.5 Computational Diagnostics Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.6 IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.7 Medtronic Plc
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.8 Natus Medical Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.9 NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.10 Nihon Kohden Corp.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.11 NuVasive Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
- 12.12 SpecialtyCare Inc.
- Overview
- Business Segments
- Key Offering
13. Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.1.1 Market definition
- 13.1.2 Objectives
- 13.1.3 Notes and caveats
- 13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.3 Research Methodology
- Exhibit 79: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 81: Information sources
- 13.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
