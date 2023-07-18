Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US to grow by 10.13% from 2021 to 2026 | Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., and more to emerge as key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoperative neuromonitoring market size in the US is expected to increase by USD 1.15 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13%, according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nuvasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US Insights -

: 15+, Including Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nuvasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: type (insourced IONM and outsourced IONM) and application (orthopedic and neuro surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, ENT surgeries, and other surgeries)

Key Drivers- The increasing number of surgeries that require IONM is a key factor driving market growth. The most common disabling conditions for a large proportion of the population in the US are Spinal and musculoskeletal disorders. The changes in electrophysiologic during spine surgery can be easily identified at an early stage with the help of IONM. As a result, it helps surgeons perform surgical interventions which include the extension of incisions, the placement of implants, limb positioning, and retraction techniques. Early detection is essential to prevent permanent injuries or damage to the nerves. Furthermore, postoperative neurologic complications occur in 15,000 out of every 100,000 cardiopulmonary bypass graft (CABG) surgical cases in the US. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The rising adoption of remote IONM is a major trend in the market. The market is projected to benefit from the introduction of remote IONM as a result of the growing demand for ongoing neuromonitoring during challenging surgeries. The use of remote IONM, a cutting-edge procedure that allows surgeons to remotely monitor patients' postoperative health, makes it easier for patients to reach hospitals. It is a timesaving, cost-effective, and therapeutically beneficial approach. Additionally, the US will adopt remote monitoring more widely due to the lack of licensed neurophysiologists. Hospitals in rural areas collaborate with physicians in other hospitals for remote monitoring. Hence, the rising adoption of remote IONM is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- The high cost of IONM devices and procedures will be a significant challenge restricting the market growth. End-user adoption of IONM technologies is being constrained by their high cost. In addition to the purchase price of the device, end users must pay for maintenance and additional expenses for instruments and accessories. As these devices offer significant cost savings compared to new equipment, many end users prefer refurbished IONM devices due to financial restrictions. Additionally, several businesses, including Alternative Source Medical, offer refurbished IONM devices, which reduces the sales of new devices from major suppliers who invest a lot of money in R&D to create cutting-edge IONM devices. Hence, the high cost of devices is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market Growth 2022-2026 USD 1.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.23 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Nuvasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

