Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Size in the US to Grow at a CAGR of 10.13% |Technavio

The increasing number of surgeries that require IONM is of the key factors driving growth in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in US. IONM allows the early identification of electrophysiologic changes during spine surgery, which helps surgeons perform surgical interventions such as the extension of incisions, the placement of implants, limb positioning, and retraction techniques that are essential to prevent permanent injuries or damage to the nerves. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) such as angina, myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, heart failure, venous thromboembolism (VTE), and heart arrhythmia is increasing the number of cardiovascular surgeries. It is estimated that postoperative neurologic complications such as cerebral infarction and encephalopathy occur in 15,000 out of every 100,000 cardiopulmonary bypass graft (CABG) surgical cases in the US. Such factors will drive the growth of the IONM market in the US in the coming years.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market in US: Key Trends

The increase in the number of acquisitions is an intraoperative neuromonitoring market trend in US that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. For instance, In April 2019, SpecialtyCare announced the acquisition of an Atlanta-based IONM provider called Neuropath. The acquisition helped SpecialtyCare increase the number of associates available to support cases in its existing markets across the US and gain new coverage in the south-eastern region. Acquisitions help vendors expand their geographic coverage and strengthen their market presence in existing markets. The trend is expected to drive the growth of the IONM market in the US market during the forecast period.

Product Analysis and News

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US report offers insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For example, Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system such as the brain, spinal cord, and nerves during surgery. Under the unified segment, the company also offers intraoperative neuromonitoring that protects patients by continuously monitoring the central nervous system.

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.15 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.23% Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Cadwell Industries Inc., Computational Diagnostics Inc., IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NuVasive Inc., and SpecialtyCare Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

Cadwell Industries Inc.

Computational Diagnostics Inc.

IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LC

Medtronic Plc

Natus Medical Inc.

NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

NuVasive Inc.

SpecialtyCare Inc.

Pandemic Impact

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market in the US is expected to have an upsurge due to the spread of COVID-19 globally. The extension of the containment effort will lead to higher demand leading to higher revenue potential for the market players. Further, due to increased demand and lower production due to shutdowns, the prices are expected to remain elevated in the short term, resulting in improved topline growth

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Healthcare Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 17: Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Orthopedic and neurosurgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 19: Cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Cardiovascular surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 21: ENT surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: ENT surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Other surgeries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 27: Comparison by Type

6.3 Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Insourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Insourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Outsourced IONM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Outsourced IONM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 35: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 37: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 38: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC

Exhibit 40: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Overview



Exhibit 41: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 42: Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Cadwell Industries Inc.

Exhibit 43: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 44: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Cadwell Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Computational Diagnostics Inc.

Exhibit 46: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Computational Diagnostics Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC

Exhibit 49: IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 50: IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 51: IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 52: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 53: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.8 Natus Medical Inc.

10.9 NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc

Exhibit 59: NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 60: NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc - Product and service



Exhibit 61: NeuroMonitoring Technologies Inc - Key offerings

10.10 Nihon Kohden Corp.

Exhibit 62: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Nihon Kohden Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Nuvasive Inc.

Exhibit 65: Nuvasive Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nuvasive Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Nuvasive Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Nuvasive Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 SpecialtyCare

Exhibit 69: SpecialtyCare - Overview



Exhibit 70: SpecialtyCare - Product and service



Exhibit 71: SpecialtyCare - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 73: Research Methodology



Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 75: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 76: List of abbreviations

