Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027 Along with 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Industry Size & Comparison of 20 Vendors and 11 Countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intraoral Scanners Market share is expected to increase by USD 925.03 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.52% - according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historic (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segment, and region. The Y-O-Y growth rate of the Addictions Therapeutics Market is estimated at 10.1% as of 2023. Moreover, the market is fragmented.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2021-2025 2021-2025

One of the core components of the customer landscape is Price Sensitivity – an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Moreover, this report also provides the impact of price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to the buyer, and quality is not important ) which are expected to range between LOW-HIGH from 2023-2027.

Our report provides extensive information on the customer landscape of the Addictions Therapeutics market, involving qualitative and quantitative intelligence.

The Intraoral Scanners Market Report Also Offers Information on the Criticality of Inputs, R&D, Capex, Technology, Labor, and Brand of 20 Vendors Listed Below –

8853 Spa

Align Technology Inc.

Biotech Dental

Carestream Dental LLC

Condor Technologies NV

densys Ltd.

Denterprise International Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Glidewell Laboratories

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Intelliscan 3D

Medit Corp.

Midmark Corp.

Planmeca Oy

Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

Straumann Holding AG

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparison, and Y-O-Y Growth of Intraoral Scanners Market Segment

The market is segmented by End-user (Dental clinics, Hospitals, Others) and Type (Powder-free, Powder-based).

and By End-user - The dental clinic's segment shows a gradual increase in the intraoral scanner market demands and other factors from 2023-2027.

The shows a gradual increase in the intraoral scanner market demands and other factors from Most countries have dental offices collaborating with insurance companies to give full coverage for dental procedures. Because of the increased demand for individualized care and the accessibility of these facilities, the number of dental clinics is rapidly expanding. However, the development of this market sector is impacted by the high cost of dental procedures and inadequate reimbursements for the usage of advanced equipment. Additionally, many dental offices are emphasizing the use of modern IT solutions in daily operations for increased patient satisfaction and more efficient operations.

Increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies and features is Notably Driving the Intraoral Scanners Market Growth

The introduction of durable and highly aesthetic dental prostheses is the result of technological advancements and the use of modern materials. Digital methods are being used by dentists, laboratory workers, and patients because they guarantee more precise restorative results and highly effective patient care. Additionally, this digitization is enabling quicker communication between patients, laboratory staff, and dentists, which contributes to a reduction in the total amount of time needed for dental operations. The global market for intraoral scanners is significantly impacted by the growing usage of CAD/CAM technologies. This technology aids in the creation of dental implants of the highest quality and with the most precise specifications.

Chart & Data Table on Historic Market Size (2017-2021), Comparison and Y-O-Y Growth of 11 Countries of Addictions Therapeutics Industry

The market is segmented by Geography North America (The U.S. and Canada ), Europe (U.K., Germany , France , and the Rest of Europe ), Asia ( China , India , Japan , and South Korea ), South America and Rest of World (ROW).

North America is projected to grow at a percentage of 41% by 2022. The rising demand for intraoral scanners in the region is due to the increasing prevalence of dental conditions such as tooth cavities and periodontal diseases. There are an increasing number of people with dental decay due to poor eating habits in both children and adults.

is projected to grow at a The need to control dental diseases is indicated by the rising number of dental visits, which promotes the expansion of the local market during the projection period. In order to maintain and grow their market share, vendors are employing a variety of business tactics.

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.52% Market growth 2023-2027 $925.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, 8853 Spa, Align Technology Inc., Biotech Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, densys Ltd., Denterprise International Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Intelliscan 3D, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Straumann Holding AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

