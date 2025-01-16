Intraoral Scanners Market size to increase by USD 915.75 Million between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by End-user, Type, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intraoral scanners market size is estimated to grow by USD 915.75 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 11.68% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2024-2028

End-user 1.1 Dental clinics

1.2 Hospitals

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Powder free

2.2 Powder based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW) Country

US, Canada , Germany , UK, and China

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Dental clinics have become a significant contributor to the global intraoral scanners market due to their collaboration with insurance companies for complete dental coverage and increasing numbers. The demand for personalized care and modern IT solutions in dental clinics fuels market growth. Advanced imaging technologies enable customized therapeutic products, such as dental aligners, with minimal manual operation. Mobile dental clinics, like MobiDent, offer cost-effective treatment and are expanding their reach. MobiDent's portable dental chair and partnerships with corporations and hospitals increase revenue. These factors make dental clinics the largest market segment, with mobile dental clinics driving growth in the intraoral scanners market.

Analyst Review

Intraoral scanners (IOS), also known as 3D dental scanners, are advanced technological devices used in dentistry to digitally capture the shape and structure of dental arches. These scanners utilize imaging sensors and scanning software to create point clouds and generate precise 3D surface models of teeth and gums. IOS have revolutionized the dental industry, enabling dentists and orthodontists to diagnose and treat various oral health disorders such as edentulism, tooth loss, periodontal disease, dental caries, and unhealthy lifestyle-induced issues. The aging population and the rising prevalence of oral health disorders further fuel the market growth. Skilled professionals use IOS from brands like Cadent iTero, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, and I Series to cater to the end users, including hospitals and dental clinics, with high-quality, efficient, and accurate dental solutions.

Market Overview

Intraoral scanners (IOS), also known as 3D scanners, are technologically advanced solutions revolutionizing dentistry by digitizing dental arches, replacing traditional impression methods. IOS uses imaging sensors and scanning software to create point clouds and 3D surface models of dental structures. Orthodontists, dentists, and skilled professionals use these scanners for various dental procedures, including edentulism, tooth loss, gum issues, periodontal disease, dental caries, and oral health disorders. The geriatric population, middle-class population, and unhealthy lifestyle choices contribute to the increasing demand for IOS. Dental practices, hospitals, and dental clinics are significant end-users, while clear aligners, same-day dentistry, dental implants, and dental tourism are growing applications. However, high cost and insurance reimbursements are challenges. IOS market share includes brands like Cadent iTero, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, I Series, and others. The market is expected to grow due to the opportunity presented by the aging population, dental disease burden, and increasing dental expenditure.

SOURCE Technavio