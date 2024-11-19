Intraoral Scanners Market to Grow by USD 915.75 Million (2024-2028), Driven by Enhanced Accuracy and Productivity with Advanced Technologies, AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global intraoral scanners market size is estimated to grow by USD 915.75 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 11.68% during the forecast period. Increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies and features is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing prevalence of dental conditions using 3d dental scanners as advanced methods. However, high-cost burden poses a challenge.Key market players include 3M Co., 3Shape AS, 8853 Spa, Align Technology Inc., densys Ltd., Denterprise International Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Durr Dental SE, Envista Holdings Corp., GC Corp., Glidewell, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Henry Schein Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Intelliscan 3D, Midmark Corp., Owandy Radiology, Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Vatech Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2024-2028

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Intraoral scanners (IOS), also known as 3D scanners, are increasingly popular in dentistry due to their ability to create digital impressions of dental arches. IOS use imaging sensors and scanning software to generate point clouds and 3D surface models of teeth. This technology benefits orthodontists in diagnosing and treating conditions like edentulism, tooth loss, periodontal disease, dental caries, and gum issues, which are prevalent among the geriatric population and those with unhealthy lifestyles. Skilled professionals, including dentists and dental technicians, use IOS for various dental procedures, such as clear aligners, same-day dentistry, and dental implants. Brands like Cadent iTero, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, and I Series dominate the market. Hospitals and dental clinics invest in these systems for their advanced capabilities and opportunities for dental tourism. However, the high cost of IOS is a challenge for insurance providers and middle-class populations with lower income levels and disposable incomes. The dental disease burden, especially in emerging countries, presents an opportunity for growth. Dental practices and orthodontic laboratories are end users of these systems, contributing significantly to dental expenditure and patient population growth.

Intraoral scanners, specifically 3D dental scanners, are revolutionizing the diagnostic process in dentistry. These advanced tools are increasingly being adopted for diagnosing dental and orthodontic conditions. The global prevalence of such conditions is on the rise, leading in demand for diagnostic imaging products like 3D dental scanners. These scanners are utilized extensively in various dental fields, including orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, periodontics, and implant treatment planning. In the US alone, over 63% of adults aged 18 and above had a dental visit in 2020. This growing need for dental care is fueling the expansion of the global intraoral scanners market.

Market Challenges

Intraoral scanners (IOS), a type of 3D scanner used in dentistry, have revolutionized dental procedures by digitizing dental arches, eliminating the need for traditional impressions. IOS market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental diseases such as periodontal disease, dental caries, edentulism, and tooth loss, particularly among the geriatric population and those with unhealthy lifestyles. However, challenges include the high cost of intraoral scanner systems, limited reimbursements from insurance providers, and the need for skilled professionals to operate these technologically advanced solutions. Brand segmentation includes Cadent iTero, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, and I Series. End users include hospitals, dental clinics, orthodontists, and dental practices. Opportunities exist in emerging countries with large patient populations and increasing dental disease burden. Clear aligners and same-day dentistry are gaining popularity, driving demand for IOS in orthodontics and dental implants. Middle-class populations in developing countries with rising income levels and disposable incomes represent a significant market opportunity. Dental expenditure is expected to increase, making IOS an essential investment for dental practices.

Intraoral scanners represent innovative technology in the dental industry, enabling more accurate and efficient dental treatments. These devices scan the oral anatomy to provide better options for prostheses or oral supporting structures. However, the high cost of these scanners and the additional expenses for the scanning procedure can be a barrier for many patients. Unfortunately, dental insurance often does not cover diagnostic procedures for dental conditions. This, coupled with the fact that some American families cannot afford dental care, may result in delayed or skipped dental visits. Despite these challenges, the use of intraoral scanners offers significant benefits for improving oral health and treating various dental issues.

Segment Overview

This intraoral scanners market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Dental clinics

1.2 Hospitals

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Powder free

2.2 Powder based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Dental clinics- Dental clinics have become a significant contributor to the global intraoral scanners market due to their collaboration with insurance companies for complete dental coverage and increasing numbers. The demand for personalized care and modern IT solutions in dental clinics fuels market growth. Advanced imaging technologies enable customized therapeutic products, such as dental aligners, with minimal manual operation. Mobile dental clinics, like MobiDent, offer cost-effective treatment and are expanding their reach. MobiDent's portable dental chair and partnerships with corporations and hospitals increase revenue. These factors make dental clinics the largest market segment, with mobile dental clinics driving growth in the intraoral scanners market.

Research Analysis

Intraoral scanners (IOS), also known as 3D dental scanners, are advanced technological devices used in dentistry to digitally capture the shape and structure of dental arches. These scanners utilize imaging sensors and scanning software to create point clouds and generate precise 3D surface models of teeth and gums. IOS have revolutionized the dental industry, enabling dentists and orthodontists to diagnose and treat various oral health disorders such as edentulism, tooth loss, periodontal disease, dental caries, and unhealthy lifestyle-induced issues. The aging population and the rising prevalence of oral health disorders further fuel the market growth. Skilled professionals use IOS from brands like Cadent iTero, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, and I Series to cater to the end users, including hospitals and dental clinics, with high-quality, efficient, and accurate dental solutions.

Market Research Overview

Intraoral scanners (IOS), also known as 3D scanners, are technologically advanced solutions revolutionizing dentistry by digitizing dental arches, replacing traditional impression methods. IOS uses imaging sensors and scanning software to create point clouds and 3D surface models of dental structures. Orthodontists, dentists, and skilled professionals use these scanners for various dental procedures, including edentulism, tooth loss, gum issues, periodontal disease, dental caries, and oral health disorders. The geriatric population, middle-class population, and unhealthy lifestyle choices contribute to the increasing demand for IOS. Dental practices, hospitals, and dental clinics are significant end-users, while clear aligners, same-day dentistry, dental implants, and dental tourism are growing applications. However, high cost and insurance reimbursements are challenges. IOS market share includes brands like Cadent iTero, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, I Series, and others. The market is expected to grow due to the opportunity presented by the aging population, dental disease burden, and increasing dental expenditure.

