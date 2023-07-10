Intraoral Scanners Market to grow by USD 925.03 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies and features to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intraoral scanners market is set to grow by USD 925.03 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.52% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies and features are a major factor notably driving the global intraoral scanners market growth. The rapid development of dentistry has been brought about by digitization. There has been an increase in the introduction of strong, very esthetic dental prostheses due to advances in technology and materials. Dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients are shifting to digital processes, which ensure more precise beneficial outcomes and highly effective patient treatment. Also, this digitization is facilitating more instantaneous communication between dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients, which supports lowering the overall time needed for dental procedures. The increasing use of CAD/CAM technology has a substantial effect on the intraoral scanners market. Furthermore, this technology helps in the production of superior-quality dental implants with highly accurate measurements along with customization and precise alignment of implants according to the patient's oral anatomy. Vendors are launching new intraoral scanners with cutting-edge features and technologies. Therefore, the launches of new intraoral scanners with advanced features and technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the market focus during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intraoral Scanners Market

The intraoral scanners market covers the following areas:

The report on the intraoral scanners market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

Increasing dental tourism is an emerging factor shaping the global intraoral scanners market growth. Globally, the need for dental tourism has been growing, with no shortage of destinations. It is projected that individuals with dental conditions can save up to 70%-75% of the cost by visiting dental clinics abroad. For instance, Mexico, Thailand, Spain, Turkey, the UAE, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia are among the most well-known destinations for dental tourism. These countries contribute to nearly half of all medical/dental tourism globally. In the developed countries of North America and Europe, dental treatment is very costly, particularly for comprehensive reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. Moreover, with the rising stress on healthcare infrastructure and costs, patients everywhere can expect to pay out-of-pocket for a wide range of dental care services. In developing countries, dental tourism is less expensive and allows patients to avail of cost-effective and high-quality dental care. Therefore, growing dental tourism can boost the demand for intraoral scanners, which, in turn, can fuel the growth of the global intraoral scanners market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high-cost burden is a major challenge hindering the intraoral scanners market growth. Innovation and technological advances in dentistry allow patients to avail of very effective treatments, including those for dental procedures that enhance the impression of a person's teeth and gums or any problem related to the oral cavity. Intraoral scanners help scan the oral anatomy to deliver more satisfactory treatment options in terms of supporting oral structures. Moreover, these scanners are costly, and the cost of the scanning procedure can further raise, relying on the treatment required and the nature of the procedure. Also, dental insurance does not cover most of the diagnostic procedures for dental conditions. However, due to the high cost, many American families skip visits to the dentist. The burden of cost is not limited to the consumers or patients; manufacturers are equally affected by this issue. The capital investments required to produce intraoral scanners are very high, which makes new entrants hesitant about entering the market. Therefore such increases in the out-of-pocket expenditure for patients, as they remain unaware of the actual cost of dental procedures.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Intraoral Scanners Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The intraoral scanners market is segmented by end-user (dental clinics, hospitals, and others), type (powder free and powder based), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the dental clinics segment will be significant during the forecast period. Globally, dental clinics are collaborating with insurance companies to provide complete coverage for dental treatments. With the rising demand for personalized care and the ease of access to these clinics, the number of dental clinics is growing rapidly. Nevertheless, the high cost of dental procedures and the insufficient reimbursements for the use of cutting-edge equipment impact the growth of this market segment. Further, many dental clinics are emphasising the use of modern IT solutions in daily practice for improved patient fulfilment and more efficient operations. For patients with minimal manual operation, advanced imaging technologies are used in dental clinics to design customized therapeutic products. Owing to such factors, the dental clinics segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

3Shape AS

8853 Spa

Align Technology Inc.

Biotech Dental

Carestream Dental LLC

Condor Technologies NV

densys Ltd.

Denterprise International Inc.

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Envista Holdings Corp.

Glidewell Laboratories

Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd.

Intelliscan 3D

Medit Corp.

Midmark Corp.

Planmeca Oy

Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

Straumann Holding AG

Vendor Offerings

3Shape AS - The company offers intraoral scanners such as TRIOS 5 Wireless, TRIOS 4 Wireless, and TRIOS 3 Wired.

The company offers intraoral scanners such as TRIOS 5 Wireless, TRIOS 4 Wireless, and TRIOS 3 Wired. 8853 Spa - The company offers intraoral scanners such as Cameo Elegant3.

The company offers intraoral scanners such as Cameo Elegant3. Align Technology Inc. - The company offers intraoral scanners such as iTero.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The pet scanners market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.73% between 2023 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 477.85 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospitals, diagnostic centres, and others), application (oncology, neurology, cardiology, and others), and (Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is notably driving the market growth.

The Intraoral Camera Market is projected to grow by USD 971.91 million at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers intraoral camera market segmentation by product (wired intraoral camera and wireless intraoral camera) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Increasing demand for dental clinics is one of the major drivers impacting the intraoral camera market growth.

Intraoral Scanners Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 925.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3Shape AS, 8853 Spa, Align Technology Inc., Biotech Dental, Carestream Dental LLC, Condor Technologies NV, densys Ltd., Denterprise International Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Envista Holdings Corp., Glidewell Laboratories, Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology Co. Ltd., Intelliscan 3D, Medit Corp., Midmark Corp., Planmeca Oy, Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd., and Straumann Holding AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global intraoral scanners market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global intraoral scanners market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Dental clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Dental clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Powder free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Powder free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Powder free - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Powder free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Powder free - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Powder based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Powder based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Powder based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Powder based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Powder based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3Shape AS

Exhibit 108: 3Shape AS - Overview



Exhibit 109: 3Shape AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: 3Shape AS - Key offerings

12.4 8853 Spa

Exhibit 111: 8853 Spa - Overview



Exhibit 112: 8853 Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: 8853 Spa - Key offerings

12.5 Align Technology Inc.

Exhibit 114: Align Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Align Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Align Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Align Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Carestream Dental LLC

Exhibit 118: Carestream Dental LLC - Overview



Exhibit 119: Carestream Dental LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Carestream Dental LLC - Key offerings

12.7 Condor Technologies NV

Exhibit 121: Condor Technologies NV - Overview



Exhibit 122: Condor Technologies NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Condor Technologies NV - Key offerings

12.8 densys Ltd.

Exhibit 124: densys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: densys Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: densys Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Denterprise International Inc.

Exhibit 127: Denterprise International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Denterprise International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Denterprise International Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Exhibit 130: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Dentsply Sirona Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Envista Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 135: Envista Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Envista Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Envista Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Envista Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Glidewell Laboratories

Exhibit 139: Glidewell Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 140: Glidewell Laboratories - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Glidewell Laboratories - Key offerings

12.13 Intelliscan 3D

Exhibit 142: Intelliscan 3D - Overview



Exhibit 143: Intelliscan 3D - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Intelliscan 3D - Key offerings

12.14 Medit Corp.

Exhibit 145: Medit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Medit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Medit Corp. - Key offerings

12.15 Midmark Corp.

Exhibit 148: Midmark Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Midmark Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Midmark Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Shining 3D Tech Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Straumann Holding AG

Exhibit 154: Straumann Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 155: Straumann Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Straumann Holding AG - Key news



Exhibit 157: Straumann Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Straumann Holding AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio