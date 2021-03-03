Intraosseous Devices Market to Ride on the Back of Increasing Number of Emergencies and Various Illnesses, TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraosseous devices provide a reliable, comfortable, and safe method of delivering fluids and drugs to patients through the bone marrow. Value added features provided by different intraosseous devices so as to ensure reliable and efficient vascular access, leading to positive results and medical aid and treatment. This factor is predicted to boost the global intraosseous devices market in the near future. These devices find use in a range of medical situations, particularly in emergency cases, and they provide effective and fast care to the patients.

Medical practitioners and qualified personnel need intraosseous devices as a feasible alternative to gain intravenous access when such access becomes difficult to obtain. Intraosseous resuscitation has proved to be the preferred approach for paediatric resuscitation because such an access is challenging and sluggish in kids. Intraosseous devices come with different characteristics such as high efficacy, speed, and ease of vascular access, which assist medical practitioners and their skilled personnel to give adequate care and treatment to patients rapidly and effectively.

The global intraosseous devices market is expected to expand at a 5.6 % CAGR from 2018 to 2026, based on several growth factors. In the coming years, the said market is projected to be fuelled by an increase in number of illnesses and emergency medical conditions.

Key Findings of Market Report

Technological Advancements to Bring Forth Highly Effective Devices

In the intraosseous devices market, technological advancements are making considerable impact. Manufacturing companies in the intraosseous devices market are spending plenty of time and resources on research and development activities to come up with products that prove to be more effective in the treatment process. The global intraosseous devices market is likely to expand rapidly, thanks to the changes brought into needle tips and in the improvements made to catheter system. These devices featuring cutting-edge designs and excellent quality materials are making a name for themselves in the industry.

The number of regulatory and government approvals for intraosseous devices is rising, which is likely to prove to be essential building blocks for the said market. The global intraosseous devices market is prophesized to expand as guidelines are restructured in light of the rising death rate due to cardiovascular diseases.

Increased Occurrences of Emergencies to Bolster Market Growth

The high occurrences of emergency conditions like trauma and different diseases, such as heart attack are likely to augur well for the market. In addition to that, rising military conflicts have resulted in a surge in the patients requiring treatment using intraosseous devices. Over the forecast timeframe, an increase in the number of emergency cases such as trauma-related attacks and heart attacks is anticipated to be a major factor driving the global intraosseous devices market. In addition to that, the market is expected to be fuelled by comprehensive research and technological developments in the near future.

Intraosseous Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Augmented use of intraosseous devices to provide emergency medical services or EMS resulting from high incidence of various disease, particularly paediatric diseases, are likely to drive its demand. In addition, a rise in the number of patients attending emergencies is also expected to propel growth of the market.

Semi-automatic intraosseous devices have proven to be far more user-friendly than manual ones and they make for easier and faster vascular access. Semi-automatic systems have observed higher rate of adoption than automatic devices.

In the global intraosseous devices market, technological advancements are making substantial impact. Manufacturing companies in the global intraosseous devices market are likely to spend a lot of time and resources on research and development activities. The objective is to come up with devices that are more effective in the treatment process.

Global Intraosseous Devices Market: Key Competitors

Cook Medical

Teleflex Incorporated

PerSys Medical Company

Becton Dickinson Company

Aero Healthcare

