Intrapartum monitoring devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2022 to 2027, Analogic Corp. and Bionet Co. Ltd. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intrapartum monitoring devices market size is set to grow by USD 970.11 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.36%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Analogic Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., General Meditech Inc., Halma Plc, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediana Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindchild Medical Inc., Nemo Healthcare BV, Siemens AG, Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., TOITU CO. Ltd., and Ultrasound Technologies Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Intrapartum monitoring devices market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Hospitals



Maternity clinics/obstetrics clinics



Others

Product

Electrodes



Monitors

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The hospitals segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. High-end private hospitals, as well as general government hospitals, are the major end-users of intrapartum monitoring devices. The demand for these devices is increasing in hospitals due to factors such as the increasing demand for advanced intrapartum monitoring devices, the focus on improving the infrastructure of healthcare facilities, and the rise in the number of well-equipped healthcare facilities. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the hospitals segment during the forecast period.

Intrapartum monitoring devices market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis and scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the intrapartum monitoring devices market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers VP plus guardrail volumetric pump monitor, which is designed to control the flow of intravascular drugs and blood to patients at high precision.

The company offers VP plus guardrail volumetric pump monitor, which is designed to control the flow of intravascular drugs and blood to patients at high precision. Bionet Co. Ltd. - The company offers FC 1400 intrapartum monitoring device, which is designed to detect and display twin fetus heart rates and uterine activities in real time.

The company offers FC 1400 intrapartum monitoring device, which is designed to detect and display twin fetus heart rates and uterine activities in real time. Cardinal Health Inc. - The company offers Kendall intrauterine pressure catheters, which are designed to measure the strength of uterine contractions during labor.

The company offers Kendall intrauterine pressure catheters, which are designed to measure the strength of uterine contractions during labor. EDAN Instruments Inc. - The company offers the F2 fetal monitor device, which is designed to address the needs of obstetrical departments in both clinics and hospitals.

The report also covers the following areas:

Intrapartum monitoring devices market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

Market driver - The rising incidence of preterm births is driving market growth. A preterm birth is defined as birth before 37 weeks of gestation. The incidence of preterm births rose in 2021. For instance, as per the CDC, in 2021, the preterm birth rate increased to 10.48% when compared to 10.09% in 2020. Premature births are associated with high neonatal mortality, short- or long-term morbidities, and various disabilities. Intrapartum monitoring devices help doctors monitor the health of the mother and fetus during pregnancy. Therefore, various organizations such as the World Health Assembly and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) are equipping obstetric and neonatal care units with such devices. Therefore, the rising incidence of preterm births will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist intrapartum monitoring devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the intrapartum monitoring devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the intrapartum monitoring devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intrapartum monitoring devices market vendors

What's new?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 970.11 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Analogic Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., General Meditech Inc., Halma Plc, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediana Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindchild Medical Inc., Nemo Healthcare BV, Siemens AG, Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., TOITU CO. Ltd., and Ultrasound Technologies Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

