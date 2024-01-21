Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market to grow by USD 970.1 million during 2022-2027, The high demand for maternal care devices to Boost Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The intrapartum monitoring devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 970.11 millionThe high demand for maternal care devices is a key factor driving the market growth. Maternal care devices are in high demand in both developed and middle-income countries due to their high birth rates, which necessitate improved fetal and neonatal care. These devices are utilized to assess health status and address preventable issues related to pregnancy and childbirth, such as severe bleeding, infection, and high blood pressure. Progress in the maternal care devices industry has resulted in the creation of portable and wireless products, along with the integration of digital health solutions like telemedicine, mHealth, and remote monitoring. These innovations aim to enhance healthcare accessibility in developing economies to address the growing demand for improved services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market 2023-2027
  • Vendors: 15+, Including Analogic Corp., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bionet Co. Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., EDAN Instruments Inc., General Electric Co., General Meditech Inc., Halma Plc, Heal Force Biomeditech Holdings Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Mediana Co. Ltd., Medtronic Plc, Mindchild Medical Inc., Nemo Healthcare BV, Siemens AG, Sino Hero (Shenzhen) Bio Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Stryker Corp., The Cooper Companies Inc., TOITU CO. Ltd., and Ultrasound Technologies Ltd., among others
  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
  • Segments: End-user (Hospitals, Maternity clinics/obstetrics clinics, and Others), Product (Electrodes and Monitors), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

Technological advances in intrapartum monitoring devices are major trends in the market. However, stringent regulatory requirements are a significant challenge restricting market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Geography, and region wise

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

