Intraprise Health Acquires HIPAA One

YARDLEY, Pa., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraprise Health, a leading provider of cybersecurity services and solutions and the Protect™ risk management software platform, today announced that it has acquired HIPAA One, provider of industry leading HIPAA compliance automation software. The merger allows Intraprise Health to offer an integrated set of cybersecurity and compliance software solutions to the healthcare market. Leveraging this new suite of integrated products, CISOs and security teams can now holistically address security risk management and HIPAA compliance across the continuum of their health system or network. Bluff Point Associates led the financing, with existing investor, Health Enterprise Partners, L.P. also participating.

HIPAA One's proven security, privacy and compliance products, combined with Intraprise Health's Protect ™ risk management platform, present a market-leading solution which addresses some of the industry's greatest pain points. "Pairing HIPAA One's automated Security Risk Assessment software platform with Intraprise Health's existing cybersecurity capabilities offers our customers a complete security and compliance solution, increasing our commitment to securing our customer's data," said Sean Friel, Intraprise Health's CEO.

The combined Protect ™ and HIPAA One product suite will deliver a full spectrum of security and compliance capabilities for the systems, applications, networks and devices of healthcare organizations and third-party vendors. These software capabilities, including workflow automation, policy and procedure management, collaboration, task-management and auto-report generation capabilities are implemented and supported by a seasoned professional services team comprised of healthcare security, privacy and compliance experts.

According to HIPAA One's President, Steve Marco, "Our client-centric formula leveraging automation to simplify and relieve the administrative burden of the HIPAA risk analysis requirement is a perfect addition to Intraprise Health's security services, including their HITRUST Certified Assessor services. Intraprise Health's Protect™ software platform also meets the growing demands of our client and partnership ecosystem. We are excited to further advance innovation in the security and compliance space together."

"Cybersecurity is a critical part of healthcare today," said Kevin Fahey, Managing Director of Bluff Point Associates. "We are looking forward to supporting Intraprise Health as they expand their products and services to defend against exponentially growing cyber threats." Fahey has also joined Intraprise Health's Board of Directors.

About Intraprise Health

Intraprise Health is a healthcare focused security services and solutions firm providing software and services addressing NIST and HITRUST framework adoption, risk management optimization, security risk assessments, remediation management, third-party risk management, business continuity planning and security program leadership (vCISO). Intraprise Health's Protect™ risk management platform, helps organizations automate, manage and monitor key information security office functions leading to a holistic "single pane of glass" view of their enterprise-wide and third-party risks. Intraprise Health is one of the longest tenured and highest-quality HITRUST Certified Assessors. Highly rated by KLAS, Intraprise Health's team consists of seasoned security experts and proven health information technologists.

About HIPAA One

HIPAA One is a cloud-based HIPAA compliance software suite designed to simplify and automate HIPAA compliance for healthcare providers, health plans, and business associates of all sizes. HIPAA One's solutions include security risk analysis, privacy and breach analysis, cybersecurity solutions, penetration testing, HIPAA workforce training, vendor management, and third-party validation. Designed for auditors seeking advanced functionality, partners and office managers alike, the software scales from a single-doc practices to enterprise organizations needing to simplify complex problems, provide macro-analytics and "always current" HIPAA controls. To learn more about HIPAA One® visit http://www.hipaaone.com.

