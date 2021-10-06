Intraprise Health Announces NIST Assessment Platform to Automate and Accelerate Adoption of NIST for Healthcare Organizations

YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraprise Health, a cybersecurity software and services firm today released its NIST Framework Assessment Platform to provide CISOs and executive management much needed visibility into the enterprise cybersecurity and privacy posture of their organizations. The new software simplifies the adoption of the NIST Risk Management Framework, allowing users to quickly measure and mature their security posture against NIST standards, plan activity, track improvements over time and create a clear cybersecurity scorecard.

Intraprise Health's NIST Framework Assessment Platform is comprehensive yet simple to use and includes both Security and Privacy Assessments. Dashboards in the software allow users to measure, visualize and analyze their NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy maturity and align their cybersecurity and privacy program with NIST, CIS (Center for Internet Security) and CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification). Auto-generated reports can then be shared among security teams, as well as executive management and external stakeholders.

According to Tim Denis, Intraprise Health's VP of Product Development, "Our NIST Framework Assessment Platform is easy to implement and quickly allows healthcare organizations to clearly identify their risks and develop a plan to remediate them."

Other benefits of Intraprise Health's NIST Framework Assessment Platform include the ability to:

Accelerate the maturity of your cybersecurity and privacy programs using a stepwise approach

Perform an automated assessment guided by workflow-driven wizards

Leverage productivity enhancing capabilities, such as a policy template library, built into the platform

Identify gaps in your program set against self-selected program maturity targets

Identify the subset of NIST controls and requirements relevant to your organization

Score your level of risk for each control

Score compliance for each control

Enhance productivity by delegating responsibilities throughout your team

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework is based on best practices promoted by the Department of Defense and is considered one of the strongest standards for cybersecurity in the United States. It was developed as a public/ private sector collaboration led by NIST under a presidential executive order to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity. Due to its flexibility and adaptability, it is a cost-effective way for organizations to approach cybersecurity and provides a "common – language" to discuss cyber risk and compliance between internal and external stakeholders.

Intraprise Health's NIST Assessment Platform can be used on its own, or with help from Intraprise Health's NIST experts who are experienced cybersecurity specialists. "Our Assessors can step in to help when needed – to review assessments and provide recommendations on how your organization can accelerate towards a greater level of maturity," said Neal Pason, Intraprise Health's Chief Operations Officer. "We can be an extension of your security team and provide expertise when needed."

For more information about Intraprise Health's NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Assessment Platform please visit https://intraprisehealth.com/nist/.

About Intraprise Health



Intraprise Health is an industry leading "tech-enabled" healthcare cybersecurity and risk management services provider. One of the longest tenured HITRUST Assessors in the industry, our broad range of information security, privacy and compliance services include: HITRUST Certification, Third-Party Risk Management, NIST Cybersecurity Framework Adoption, Strategic Advisory Services, Remediation Management, Incident Response and Business Continuity. We deliver HIPAA Security Risk Assessments and Workforce Training via our HIPAA One™ platform. Our BluePrint Protect™ platform, based on the NIST Risk Management Framework, provides intelligent monitoring, workflow management and collaboration capabilities. Visit www.intraprisehealth.com for more information.

