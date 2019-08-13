Intraprise Health Launches Software Service to Battle Security Breaches in Healthcare Organizations

YARDLEY, Pa., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilizing more than a decade of expertise in security and technology for healthcare clients, Intraprise Health has created BluePrint Protect™ Security Risk Management Software. BluePrint Protect™ was created to help organizations efficiently manage and automate their security program, starting with one of the most pressing needs for any organization, Third-Party (Security) Risk Management, or TPRM.

Utilizing its intuitive, modern interface, BluePrint Protect™ customers gain a comprehensive, ongoing and dynamic view of their enterprise-wide third-party risks by automating TPRM processes and leveraging Intraprise Health's third-party/vendor knowledge base, or "Third-Party Assessment Cloud." Security team members, users from across an organization's supply chain and their Third Parties can access or be connected to the platform to collaborate and communicate in real-time. BluePrint Protect™ drives task management and reporting to accelerate milestone completion, thereby reducing the resource burden and time commitment for all involved, especially our customer's security team.

"BluePrint Protect™ is a unique software and service-delivery platform designed to solve some of the biggest cybersecurity challenges that hospitals, health systems, payers, pharma companies and their third-party vendors must deal with today and into the future," Intraprise Health CEO Sean Friel says. "It's the first-ever healthcare-focused workflow automation and visualization platform designed by certified healthcare cybersecurity professionals for Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their security teams."

In addition to serving as a platform for delivering Intraprise Health's healthcare industry-leading TPRM services, some unique BluePrint Protect™ features include:

Cyber Risk Index and Enterprise Risk Register

Healthcare-specific software to automate workflows, enable collaboration to drive efficiencies and scale

Visualization tools and dashboard for a "single-pane of glass" view of enterprise-wide security risks

Automation and acceleration of key Information Security Office functions

Steven Goriah, Westchester Medical Center Health Network's Vice President of Information Technology/CIO and Chief Information Security Officer, recognizes the need to holistically manage third-party risk. "WMCHN has partnered with Intraprise Health for several years to build a robust and certified information security program including the implementation of our TPRM processes. Going through a security risk assessment is a rigorous and time-consuming process for everyone involved. We expect the use of BluePrint Protect™ along with their TPRM services will deliver more efficiencies and a better experience for all stakeholders including our third-party vendors and partners."

These features can help reduce the costly possibility of breaches. Each breached health record costs organizations on average $380 per record. The HIPAA Journal estimates there were 2,546 healthcare data breaches involving more than 500 records between 2009 and 2018. The breaches resulted in the theft or exposure of almost 190M healthcare records. "That equates to more than 59% of the population of the United States," the HIPAA Journal states. "Healthcare data breaches are now being reported at a rate of more than one per day."*

For more information call 855-924-6564.

* https://www.hipaajournal.com/healthcare-data-breach-statistics/

SOURCE Intraprise Health