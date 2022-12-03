Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) market 2023-2027: 5-Year (2017-2021) Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market size is forecast to grow by USD 965.49 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.98%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

( ), which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

Bayer AG

DKT International

Durbin PLC

EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH

EUROGINE SL

Gima Spa

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Melbea Innovations Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Ocon Medical Ltd.

Pregna International Ltd

Prosan International BV

SMB Corp. of India

Download a sample report

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market

The market is segmented by type (hormonal intrauterine device and copper intrauterine device) and end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others).

Based on type, the hormonal intrauterine device segment became the market's largest segment in 2022.

became the market's largest segment Hormonal intrauterine devices decrease the risk of pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) and tubal pregnancies and help in treating symptoms such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis.

Hormonal intrauterine devices are more effective in preventing pregnancies when compared with other contraception devices. They are superior to copper intrauterine devices and pose fewer complications and risks.

To procure the data - Buy report!

The increasing number of unplanned pregnancies and unwanted abortions is the key factor driving the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market growth.

The growing number of unplanned pregnancies is expected to contribute to the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market. Unintended pregnancies are one of the most pressing public health problems and a significant issue in global reproductive healthcare, imposing a substantial socioeconomic burden on society and individuals. According to WHO, in developing countries, almost half of the pregnancies among adolescent girls aged 15-19 years are unplanned. The adoption of contraceptive methods can lower the rate of such pregnancies.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America , will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US leads the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market in North America . The presence of local market players, supportive government initiatives, high awareness, and technological innovations such as postpartum and reusable IUDs drive market growth in the US.

will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US leads the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market in . The presence of local market players, supportive government initiatives, high awareness, and technological innovations such as postpartum and reusable IUDs drive market growth in the US. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost half of pregnancies in the US are unintended. Hence, the country experiences a high adoption of intrauterine devices among women.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations, VIEW A PDF SAMPLE !

Related Reports -

Emergency Contraceptive Pills Market by Distribution Channel and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The emergency contraceptive pills market size is forecast to grow up to USD 75.56 million at a CAGR of 1.64% during 2020-2025.

Female Contraceptive Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The female contraceptive market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,.22 million.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 965.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd, Prosan International BV, SMB Corp. of India, TESPRO LLC, The Cooper Companies Inc., TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market

Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type

Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Chart on Hormonal intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hormonal intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: Data Table on Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Chart on Copper intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 41: Data Table on Copper intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Data Table on Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 53: Chart on Gynecology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 54: Data Table on Gynecology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%) 105

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 108: AbbVie Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 109: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service

Exhibit 110: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Bayer AG

Exhibit 111: Bayer AG - Overview

Exhibit 112: Bayer AG - Business segments

Exhibit 113: Bayer AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 114: Bayer AG - Segment focus

12.5 DKT International

Exhibit 115: DKT International - Overview

Exhibit 116: DKT International - Product / Service

Exhibit 117: DKT International - Key offerings

12.6 EUROGINE SL

Exhibit 118: EUROGINE SL - Overview

Exhibit 119: EUROGINE SL - Product / Service

Exhibit 120: EUROGINE SL - Key offerings

12.7 HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Exhibit 121: HLL Lifecare Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 122: HLL Lifecare Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 123: HLL Lifecare Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 125: Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 126: Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Exhibit 127: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Overview

Exhibit 128: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Product / Service

Exhibit 129: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Key offerings

12.10 Melbea Innovations Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 131: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 132: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Ocon Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Ocon Medical Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 134: Ocon Medical Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 135: Ocon Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 Pregna International Ltd

Exhibit 136: Pregna International Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 137: Pregna International Ltd - Product / Service

Exhibit 138: Pregna International Ltd - Key offerings

12.13 Prosan International BV

Exhibit 139: Prosan International BV - Overview

Exhibit 140: Prosan International BV - Product / Service

Exhibit 141: Prosan International BV - Key offerings

12.14 SMB Corp. of India

Exhibit: SMB Corp. of India - Overview

Exhibit 142: SMB Corp. of India - Product / Service

Exhibit 143: SMB Corp. of India - Key offerings

12.15 TESPRO LLC

Exhibit 144: TESPRO LLC - Overview

Exhibit 145: TESPRO LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 146: TESPRO LLC - Key offerings

12.16 The Cooper Companies Inc.

Exhibit 147 : The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 148: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 149: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 150: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd.

Exhibit 151: TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 152: TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd. - Product / Service

Exhibit 153: TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist

Exhibit 155 : Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 157: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 158: Research methodology

Exhibit 159: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 160: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 161: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio