Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market size to grow by USD 965.49 million between 2022 and 2027; AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market size is estimated to grow by USD 965.49 million during 2023-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.98% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Hormonal intrauterine device and Copper intrauterine device), End-user (Hospitals, Gynecology Clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)). The intrauterine devices market share growth by the hormonal intrauterine device segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd, Prosan International BV, SMB Corp. of India , TESPRO LLC, The Cooper Companies Inc., TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd., Viatris Inc., among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Hormonal intrauterine device and Copper intrauterine device), End-user (Hospitals, Gynecology clinics, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW))

Global Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including:

AbbVie Inc.

Bayer AG

DKT International

Durbin PLC

EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH

EUROGINE SL

Gima Spa

HLL Lifecare Ltd.

Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.

Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS

Melbea Innovations Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Ocon Medical Ltd.

Pregna International Ltd

Prosan International BV

SMB Corp. of India

TESPRO LLC

The Cooper Companies Inc.

TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market – Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions

Initiatives by government and non-profit organizations

High growth of e-commerce platforms

Market Trends

Long-term efficacy and increased acceptance

Technological advances

Awareness programs by governments and competitors

Market Challenges

Adverse effects of IUD

High-cost constraints

Lack of reimbursement

The intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market industry across North America , Europe , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

, , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market vendors

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 965.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd, Prosan International BV, SMB Corp. of India, TESPRO LLC, The Cooper Companies Inc., TRIMEDIC SUPPLY NETWORK Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

