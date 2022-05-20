Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026 | Increasing Rate of Unintended Pregnancies and Unwanted Abortions to Boost Growth | Technavio

May 20, 2022, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intrauterine Devices Market size is expected to grow by USD 854.32 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report.
The increasing rate of unintended pregnancies and unwanted abortions, initiatives by government and non-profit organizations, and the high growth of e-commerce platforms will offer immense growth opportunities. However adverse effects of intrauterine devices, high-cost constraints, and lack of reimbursement will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Type
- Hormonal Intrauterine Device
- Copper Intrauterine Device
- End-user
- Hospitals
- Gynecology Clinics
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our intrauterine devices market report covers the following areas:
- Intrauterine Devices Market size
- Intrauterine Devices Market trends
- Intrauterine Devices Market industry analysis
This study identifies the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance as one of the prime reasons driving the intrauterine devices market growth during the next few years.
Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bayer AG
- DKT International
- Durbin PLC
- EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH
- EUROGINE SL
- Gima Spa
- HLL Lifecare Ltd.
- Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS
- Melbea Innovations Ltd.
- Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Ocon Medical Ltd.
- Pregna International Ltd.
- Prosan International BV
- Searchlight Pharma Inc.
- SMB Corp. of India
- The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Viatris Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 33% of the market's growth. In North America, the US is the most important market for intrauterine devices. The market in this region will increase faster than the market in the rest of the world (ROW).
Over the projection period, technological advancements such as postpartum will aid the expansion of the intrauterine devices market in North America.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market during the forecast period
Intrauterine Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist intrauterine devices market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the intrauterine devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the intrauterine devices market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intrauterine devices market vendors
|
Intrauterine Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.65%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 854.32 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.05
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, DKT International, Durbin PLC, EurimPharm Arzneimittel GmbH, EUROGINE SL, Gima Spa, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Krishco Medical Products Pvt. Ltd., Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS, Melbea Innovations Ltd., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Ocon Medical Ltd., Pregna International Ltd., Prosan International BV, Searchlight Pharma Inc., SMB Corp. of India, The Cooper Companies Inc., and Viatris Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hormonal intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Hormonal intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hormonal intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Copper intrauterine device - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Copper intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Copper intrauterine device - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Gynecology clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Gynecology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Gynecology clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 96: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 97: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 98: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 99: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 100: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 101: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 102: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 AbbVie Inc.
- Exhibit 103: AbbVie Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Bayer AG
- Exhibit 106: Bayer AG - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Bayer AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 108: Bayer AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 109: Bayer AG - Segment focus
- 11.5 DKT International
- Exhibit 110: DKT International - Overview
- Exhibit 111: DKT International - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: DKT International - Key offerings
- 11.6 EUROGINE SL
- Exhibit 113: EUROGINE SL - Overview
- Exhibit 114: EUROGINE SL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 115: EUROGINE SL - Key offerings
- 11.7 Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS
- Exhibit 116: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Laboratoire HRA Pharma SAS - Key offerings
- 11.8 Melbea Innovations Ltd.
- Exhibit 119: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Melbea Innovations Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Pregna International Ltd.
- Exhibit 122: Pregna International Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Pregna International Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Pregna International Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Prosan International BV
- Exhibit 125: Prosan International BV - Overview
- Exhibit 126: Prosan International BV - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: Prosan International BV - Key offerings
- 11.11 SMB Corp. of India
- Exhibit 128: SMB Corp. of India - Overview
- Exhibit 129: SMB Corp. of India - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: SMB Corp. of India - Key offerings
- 11.12 The Cooper Companies Inc.
- Exhibit 131: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 132: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 134: The Cooper Companies Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 138: Research methodology
- Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 140: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations
