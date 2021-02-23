Intravacc announces formation of Scientific Advisory Board

BILTHOVEN, the Netherlands, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc, a world leader in translational research and development of vaccines, today announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"), chaired by Intravacc's Chief Scientific Officer Virgil Schijns and further comprising scientific leaders in the fields of vaccinology, infectious diseases and oncology. Intravacc's SAB will be consulted to help define the proper vaccine strategies and solutions to establish an impact on public health supported by convincing scientific clinical data. The SAB will also advise on the company's research strategy and approaches to optimize therapy effectiveness and added value.

Prof. Dr. Virgil Schijns, Intravacc's Chief Scientific Officer, commented:

"We are delighted to launch our Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board with these impressive scientists as charter members. We view their agreement to advise us on the development of our groundbreaking multiplatform vaccines as a vote of confidence in our technology. This distinguished group of scientific leaders can provide Intravacc with highly valued counsel and guidance as we continue expanding our contract development and manufacturing franchise, including our pioneering endeavors in therapeutic vaccines".

Prof. Dr. Evelien Smits is research professor in tumor immunology and cancer immunotherapy at the University of Antwerp, Belgium. She is researching how the immune system of cancer patients can be provided with the necessary weapons to win the battle against cancer cells.

Dr. Harry Flore is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HAL Allergy Holding of Leiden, the Netherlands - one of Europe's top players in the field of allergen immunotherapy, and a world leader in the production of modified allergen extracts for both therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. He is also active in HALIX, a CDMO, specializing in cell culture-based pharmaceutical production.

Prof. Dr. Anke Huckriede is Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, and is affiliated with the University Medical Center Groningen. Huckriede's research activities are aimed at vaccine development, with a focus on rational vaccine design. Her work on (influenza) vaccines focuses, among other things, on developing in vitro techniques for vaccine evaluation and understanding the effects of pre-existing immunity on responses to vaccination.

Dr. Paul Wichgers Schreur is a senior scientist in the field of arbovirology at Wageningen Bioveterinary Research (WBVR). Using techniques like reverse-genetics, single-molecule microscopy, and bacterial superglue he studies the infection cycle of bunyaviruses and uses this knowledge to (co)develop therapeutic antibodies and vaccines.

Dr. Marien de Jonge is Associate Professor at Radboud University Medical Center, acting as Head of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Section. He has more than 15 years of experience in both academic research and industrial R&D, mainly in the field of vaccine development and infectious diseases.

Dr. Paul Oostvogel M.D. is medical microbiologist. He has been involved in the Polio Eradication Initiative from the start in 1989. He retired in 2019 as head of the Public Health Laboratory of the Public Health Service (GGD) Amsterdam.

Dr. Jan Groen, Intravacc's CEO, said:

"I am delighted to have such an accomplished and diverse group of scientific, clinical and industry experts as inaugural members of our Scientific Advisory Board. Their expertise will ensure our activities remain firmly based on sound science and will help us discover new opportunities for vaccine innovation.''

About Intravacc

Dutch Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven, is a leading global contract developer and producer of innovative vaccines against infectious diseases. As an established independent CDMO organization with over 100 years of experience in the development and optimization of vaccines and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology related to polio vaccines, measles vaccines, DPT vaccines, Hib vaccines and influenza vaccines around the world. Around 40% of childhood disease vaccines are based on Intravacc's technology. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including universities, public health organizations (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

