Intravacc publishes 2021 annual report and announces expansion of its management team and board of directors

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc B.V., a world leader in translational research and development of preventive and therapeutic vaccines, today announced the publication of the 2021 annual report and the expansion of its management team, with the appointment of Dr Maj-Britt Kaltoft as Chief Business Officer, and Dr Edwin Kets as Director Vaccine Process Development. In addition, Intravacc's Chief Financial Officer Nathalie Laarakker has been appointed to the board of directors.

The annual report for the financial year 2021, including a review of figure, performance and Financial Statements for the Year ended 31 December 2021, is available online here and can also be downloaded as PDF. A summary of Intravacc's financials are also published in the Annual Report Management of State Participations 2021 (page 165-168, in Dutch).

Furthermore, Intravacc B.V. is very pleased with the expansion of its management team and board of directors. Each of these respective roles will support Intravacc's hybrid business model and the continued advancement of the company's vaccine contract development portfolio of candidate vaccines

Dr. Jan Groen, Intravacc's CEO, said:

""As we are building our professional contract development and vaccine manufacturing organization, we need an experienced and robust executive team that knows how to get things done. We are very pleased to strengthen our team with these key appointments and I am excited about the expertise and new ideas they have to offer Intravacc."

Maj-Britt Kaltoft PhD, Chief Business Officer, is a senior business executive with over 25 years of experience in out-licensing, contracting, commercialization partnering in the life science industry. Prior to joining Intravacc, she held several senior international managerial positions in BD, with Nova Nordisk, Nycomed, H. Lundbeck, and the Danish State Serum Institute. Dr. Kaltoft holds a PhD degree in molecular biology and protein biochemistry from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark and a Master's degree in international business from Seattle University in Washington, USA.

Edwin Kets PhD, Director Vaccine Process Development has worked in the veterinary vaccine industry at Merck Sharpe and Dome (MSD) in several managerial positions for nearly 20 years. In his last role he was executive director of global animal health manufacturing science & technology EU. He also held managerial positions at Organon and the University of Wageningen. He holds a MSc in biology from the University of Utrecht and a Master's degree in biology from the Radboud University in Nijmegen and PhD in biotechnology from the Wageningen University. Mr. Kets' key responsibility at Intravacc will be to direct and manage all aspects of the process development department, which supports Intravacc's four proprietary vaccine platforms.

Nathalie Laarakker RA, joined Intravacc as Chief Financial Officer on April 1st 2021. On January 1st, 2022, she became a member of the Board of Directors as an executive director. Intravacc's board now consists of two members, with Intravacc's CEO Dr. Jan Groen acting as chairman.

About Intravacc B.V.

Intravacc, located at Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven in the Netherlands, is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) of innovative vaccines against infectious diseases. As an established independent CDMO with an outstanding track record in vaccine development and vaccine technologies, Intravacc has transferred its technology related to polio vaccines, measles vaccines, DPT vaccines, Hib vaccines and influenza vaccines around the world. Around 40% of childhood disease vaccines are based on Intravacc's proprietary technology. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise to develop vaccine from concept to Phase I/II clinical studies for partners around the world, including universities, public health organizations (WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation), biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, please visit www.intravacc.nl.

