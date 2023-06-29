Intravacc publishes 2022 annual report

Publication of Annual Report 2022

BILTHOVEN, Netherlands, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravacc B.V., a leading CDMO for infectious diseases and therapeutic vaccines, announced today the publication of its 2022 annual report and the appointment of Frieda Gerdes, PhD as Vice President Business Development and Marketing. On May 3rd the Dutch State announced the sale of Intravacc.

The comprehensive annual report for the financial year 2022, encompassing a thorough review of key figures, performance highlights, and financial statements for the period ending on December 31, 2022, is now available online at https://www.intravacc.nl. It can be conveniently downloaded as a PDF for further reference.

Intravacc is also pleased to announce the newly appointed Vice President Business Development & Marketing (VP BD&M) Mrs. Frieda Gerdes, PhD. Frieda, is a seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry. After receiving her PhD in cell biology from the University of Kiel in Germany, she began her career in 1996 in sales and has since held various leading positions in marketing and business development at companies such as ThermoFisher Scientific, Agendia, GE Healthcare, Epigenomics, and Molecular Health. In addition, Frieda has gained significant consulting and management expertise, supporting international diagnostic, pharma, and biotech companies in bringing innovative products to the market.

Intravacc is a state holding Company since 1 January 2021, under the Ministry of Health, Welfare & Sports (VWS). In 2019 the privatization of Intravacc was initiated by the Ministry. Due to the COVID pandemic the sale of the company was postponed. In April 2022 the Minister of Health decided to re-start the sales process of the Company and on May 3rd 2023 the sales process formally started. The Dutch State intends to sell 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in Intravacc B.V. through a controlled auction process. This was a great step forward for the Company and all its employees. Once a new owner of the company has been secured, Intravacc can fast track its current strategy to become one of the leading CDMOs within the global vaccine industry

Dr. Jan Groen, Intravacc's CEO, said:

"In 2022 we added nine new business contracts with a total book value of € 34 million. In the beginning of 2023 we also signed our first therapeutic vaccine development contract with a value of € 3.5 million. This increase in new business within two years after the inception as a private CDMO company on January 1st 2021 is an amazing achievement for the company. Whith the further expansion of our commercial team and the operational improvements within the company we are well-postioned to become a global leader amongst CDMOs in the vaccine industry."

Intravacc is an established independent contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with a 100+ years of experience in developing and optimizing for infectious diseases and therapeutic vaccines. The Company has transferred its technology worldwide for vaccines against polio, measles, diphtheria, Hib, whooping cough and influenza. Around 30% of childhood disease vaccines are based on Intravacc's technology and knowhow. Intravacc offers a wide range of expertise for independent vaccine development, from concept to Phase I/II clinical studies, for customers around the world. Its innovative vaccine platforms OMV-VaccT, Cell-VaccT, Con-VaccT and E.CO-VaccT and good manufacturing procedures (GMP) facilities the Company is well positioned to address the unmet needs in the vaccine and immune therapy market.

Intravacc B.V. is a limited liability Company incorporated under Dutch law. The head office is located in in Utrecht Science Park Bilthoven, The Netherlands, and has 2,000+ m2 state-of-the-art laboratories and GMP production facilities.

