Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By End-user and Regional Forecast, 2020-2024

Market Segmentation

The Intravenous Fluid Bags Market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and South America). 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for intravenous fluid bags market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases will facilitate the intravenous fluid bags market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.67% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 667.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Kabi AG, ICU Medical Inc., JW Lifescience Corp., Merit Medical Systems Inc., PolyCine GmbH, Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co., and Smiths Medical Group Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Company Profiles

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Amcor Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical Inc.

JW Lifescience Corp.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

PolyCine GmbH

Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co.

Smiths Medical Group Ltd.

The intravenous fluid bags market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product innovation and increasing the existing product capabilities to compete in the market.

Market Dynamics

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that around 795,000 people in the US suffer from a stroke every year. About 87% of these people get ischemic strokes, which leads to blockage of the arteries leading to the brain. In such cases, surgeries such as embolectomy, angioplasty, and surgical arteriovenous malformation repair are performed to remove the blood clot. Chronic conditions such as diabetes are increasing the prevalence of diabetic retinopathy, which can damage the blood vessels of the retina, leading to blindness. Moreover, the rising prevalence of diabetes in the US will increase the number of diabetic retinopathy cases, which will increase the demand for intravenous fluid bags in the market. Similarly, the number of surgeries for breast and ovarian cancer has increased in Australia , driving the demand for intravenous fluid bags in the country. Essentially, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the global intravenous fluid bags market growth during the forecast period.

Technological Innovations will be a Key Trend of the Market in the Near Future:

Vendors that offer intravenous fluid bags are focused on improving the features of their products. They have developed specialized intravenous blood fluid bags that can withstand low temperatures and offer a high level of safety. For instance, the Reusable Pressure Infusion Bag by Pacific Hospital Supply is a reusable latex-free polyurethane (PU) bag that is used for the infusion of blood, blood plasma, and other liquids. Similarly, in April 2019 , Amcor Plc. launched a recyclable, high-barrier flexible packaging, AmLite Ultra Recyclable, for packaging pharmaceutical products. Companies also use this high-barrier flexible packaging product to pack up a range of food, home care, and personal care products. Moreover, the vendors have also developed customized intravenous fluid bags to provide personalized therapeutic solutions. For instance, Technoflex provides 2-CHAMBER BAGS made of DEHP-free or PP material. They are used to provide customized solutions to various applications such as parenteral nutrition and drug reconstruction. Such innovations in intravenous fluid bags drive the global intravenous fluid bags market growth.

COVID Impact and Recovery Analysis

Many elective surgeries, such as the appendix, kidney, and gallbladder stone surgeries were postponed for two to three months in early 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More than 500,000 surgical procedures were either postponed or canceled in 2020, which led to a decline in the adoption of intravenous fluid bags. However, in 2021, the initiation of large-scale vaccination drives has lifted the lockdown and travel restrictions, which led to the resumption of supply chain activities. Such factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

