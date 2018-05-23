Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market.The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4402610



The research is a combination of primary and secondary research.Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails.



Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases.The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.



Growth rates for each segment within the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.



A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.This section of the report also provide insights into the key trends of the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market such as shift from intravenous to subcutaneous infusion of immunoglobulin.



The key market indicators influencing global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market taken into consideration include prevalence of immunological disorders, global blood and plasma yield and geriatric population.The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market.



The report also highlights key events of the global intravenous immunoglobulin industry. A value chain analysis along with list of major players, hospitals and distributors is also included in the report.



Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year.The year on year growth of global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market for each segment is also reflected.



Additionally, market related factors such as increasing preference for product innovation, and growing number of acute and chronic patients in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market: Segmentation

Based on indication, the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market has been segmented into chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), primary humoral immunodeficiency, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Guillain-Barre syndrome, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN), Kawasaki disease, hypogammaglobulinemia, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and others.Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, and home care.



Hospitals segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, home care segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than others.



Geographically, the global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.In addition, the regions have been further segmented into major countries from each region.



These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia, India, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico.



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments.A thorough market share analysis of major companies operating in the intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market is provided in the report.



The report also includes a competition matrix that provides insights into recent developments and activities done by the major market players. Key companies profiled in the report include Baxalta Incorporated, Biotest AG, China Biologic Products, Inc., CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB Biomedicaments S.A., Octapharma AG, and Sanquin Plasma Products B.V.



The global intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) market has been segmented as follows:



Global Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market, by Indication

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MMN)

Kawasaki Disease

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Others



Global Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care



Global Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4402610



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intravenous-immunoglobulin-market---global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2017---2024-300653818.html