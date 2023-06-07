Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Size to grow by USD 4,011.34 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global intravenous (IV) solutions market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,011.34 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases notably drives the growth of the market. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases. IV solutions are used to treat a variety of medical conditions and are important to deliver fluids, electrolytes, and medications to patients. Additionally, according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the number of people with diabetes is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. Furthermore, diabetic patients require intravenous solutions for glucose control, and the increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase the demand for intravenous solutions during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intravenous IV Solutions Market 2023-2027

Intravenous (IV) solutions market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global intravenous (IV) solutions market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer intravenous (IV) solutions in the market are Amanta Healthcare Ltd., Axa Parenterals Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Grifols SA, ICU Medical Inc., JW Pharmaceutical Corp., Lxir Medilabs Pvt. Ltd., MITS Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Salius Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Schwitz Biotech, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Soxa Formulations and Research Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Group, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Vikrant Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vitapure Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Amanta Healthcare Ltd. - The company offers intravenous (IV) solutions under its brand SteriPort.

The company offers intravenous (IV) solutions under its brand SteriPort. Axa Parenterals Ltd. - The company offers intravenous (IV) solutions such as dextrose injection, sodium chloride injection, Ringer lactate injection, and Dextran 40 injection with dextrose.

The company offers intravenous (IV) solutions such as dextrose injection, sodium chloride injection, Ringer lactate injection, and Dextran 40 injection with dextrose. Baxter International Inc. - The company offers intravenous (IV) solutions such as Plasma-Lyte A injection and lactated Ringers injection.

The company offers intravenous (IV) solutions such as Plasma-Lyte A injection and lactated Ringers injection.

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (partial parenteral nutrition and total parenteral nutrition), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy), and geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the partial parenteral nutrition (PPN) segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. PPN is a type IV therapy that provides partial nutritional support to patients who cannot obtain adequate oral nutrition and is used when the patient's gastrointestinal tract is partially functioning. However, oral intake is not sufficient to meet the body's needs. PPN solutions typically contain combinations of glucose, electrolytes, and amino acids in varying ratios based on the patient's specific needs. For instance, patients with liver disease may require solutions with low concentrations of amino acids, and patients with renal failure may require solutions with high concentrations of electrolytes. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global intravenous iv solutions market is segmented into Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global intravenous iv solutions market.

Asia is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global intravenous IV solutions market during the forecast period. The rising healthcare costs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an aging population drive the regional market growth. Furthermore, factors such as the growing focus of key market players on emerging markets, increasing disposable income, the introduction of infusion therapy devices, and the increasing number of clinics and hospitals such as Fortis Healthcare ( India ) and Singapore General Hospital ( Singapore ) are also contributing to market growth.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Intravenous IV Solutions Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

Technological advancements in IV solutions are an emerging trend influencing the IV Solutions Market growth. IV solutions are an important part of modern medical practice because they are used to deliver medicines, fluids, and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. Their efficiency, safety, and effectiveness are improved by the latest technological advancements in IV solutions.

A recent technological advance in the IV solutions market is the development of intelligent IV pumps. Furthermore, the use of nanotechnology in IV solutions is another technological breakthrough driving the market globally. Hence, technological advances in IV solutions are expected to drive the growth of the market by improving the safety, efficacy, and efficiency of IV therapies.

Major challenges -

The high cost of IV solutions is impeding the Intravenous Solutions Market growth. Owing to several factors, such as the high cost of raw materials, manufacturing processes, and transportation costs, the cost is increased.

The demand for IV solutions is declining as many healthcare providers, and patients cannot afford IV solutions due to their high cost, which is especially true in developing countries where access to affordable healthcare is already limited. Hence, the high cost of IV solutions is a major challenge for the intravenous Solutions Market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Intravenous IV Solutions Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intravenous IV solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intravenous IV solutions market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intravenous IV solutions market across Asia , North America , Europe , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intravenous IV solutions market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,011.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.68 Regional analysis Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution Asia at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amanta Healthcare Ltd., Axa Parenterals Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, Grifols SA, ICU Medical Inc., JW Pharmaceutical Corp., Lxir Medilabs Pvt. Ltd., MITS Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Salius Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Schwitz Biotech, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Soxa Formulations and Research Pvt. Ltd., Terumo Group, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd., Vikrant Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Vitapure Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

