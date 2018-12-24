Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access: Global Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --



Report Scope:

This report focuses on the global market for IV therapy and vein access devices and provides an updated review that includes applications in various care facility settings.







The scope of this study encompasses different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes. BCC Research studied and analyzed the market for key components including different types of intravenous solutions and sets (general IV solutions and sets, parenteral nutrition IV solutions and sets and premixed drug IV solutions and sets), infusion pumps (large-volume infusion pumps, syringe infusion pumps, ambulatory/disposable infusion pumps, insulin infusion pumps, PCA infusion pumps, enteraI feeding pumps and implantable infusion pumps) and vein access devices (peripheral intravenous catheters and central venous catheters).



Below are the details of product inclusions studied for each market segment under IV solutions and sets -

- General IV solutions and sets include intravenous solutions with a ranging composition of normal saline (0.9% normal saline (0.9% NaCl), hypertonic saline, Lactated Ringer's, Dextran, dextrose in water and others. This market also covers the IV sets and containers, associated accessories and consumables provided with general IV solution kits marketed to care settings only.

- Parenteral nutrition IV solution and sets covers the market for IV solutions containing vitals nutrients such as carbohydrates, parenteral lipid emulsion, single dose amino acid solution, trace elements, vitamins and minerals. This market also covers the market for IV sets and containers, associated accessories and consumables provided with parenteral IV solution kits marketed to care settings only.

- Premixed IV solutions and sets covers the market for commercially available premixed drugs and IV injectables containing antibiotics, pain management drugs and cardiovascular agents and others. This market also covers the drug-delivery systems, plastic and glass containers provided along with the above-mentioned drug premixes marketed to care settings only.



This report covers associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy. In addition, the study also covers the market projections, market leaders and market shares for the global IV therapy and vein access market.



The geographical regions covered in the report are North America, Europe and rest of the world markets. The rest of the world segment includes the markets for countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, parts of Africa, Australia, New Zealand, etc.



This report also contains a relevant patent analysis and comprehensive company profiles for leaders in the IV therapy and vein access devices industry.The market is dominated by a few major players including B.



Braun Melsungen; Baxter International; Becton Dickinson and Co. (CareFusion Corp., C. R. Bard,); Fresenius Kabi; ICU Medical (Hospira); Medtronic.; Smiths Group. (Smiths Medical) Teleflex, Insulet Corp., Tandem Diabetes Care and Nestlé Health Science.



Report Includes:

- 98 data tables and 43 additional tables

- An overview of global markets for the intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access within the industry

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017,2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Encompassing details of different types of IV solutions and devices used for therapeutic purposes

- Coverage of the associated regulatory aspects such as innovations and technological improvements (patents and approvals), latest trends, preferences and progress in the field of IV therapy

- Detailed information on the main categories for IV therapy, including ambulatory infusion pumps, central venous access devices, diabetes insulin-infusion pumps, enteral feeding pumps and tubes, implantable pumps, large-volume infusion pumps, peripheral venous access devices, and syringe infusion pumps

- Examination of the vendor landscape and market shares of leading global players

- Profiles of the companies related to the industry, including B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Kabi; Medtronic, Teleflex, Insulet Corp., Tandem Diabetes Care and Nestle Health Science



Summary

The global market for IV solutions and sets is continuously evolving. The need to maintain greater safety and sterility during the process and introduction of new drugs with complex handling protocols and stability issues and specialization of infusion protocols (antibiotic therapy, chemotherapy, etc.) are gradually transforming the practice of IV therapy and vein access into a complex and challenging area of medicine.



The global IV therapy and vein access market is expected to be valued at $REDACTED billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.The global infusion pump market is estimated to reach a market value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2023 following a CAGR of REDACTED%.



The global revenue for IV solution and sets is expected to reach nearly $REDACTED billion by 2023, while the market for vein access devices (IV catheters) is projected to be worth $REDACTED billion in the same period. The aging population, increasing incidences of chronic conditions and lifestyle diseases, the changing mix of health care services between hospitals and less costly sites (alternative care facilities and at home) and

expanding product demands in developing markets are market drivers in the reporting period. As shorter hospital stays can effectively save health care costs,there is a growing shift from the hospital to alternative sites and home-based care. The IV therapy and vein access market has further benefited from continuous technological advances and product launches,resulting in expanded applications for IV therapy as well as improved demand for advanced premium-priced IV therapy products. The growth trend is anticipated to continue during the five-year period to2023. The market has also benefited from the growing range of IV solutions and drugs as well as the continuous technological advancement in IV

therapy delivery devices like IV infusion pumps and IV catheters. The continued focus on digitally-connected medication delivery devices, such as infusion pumps with hospital information technology systems and remote monitoring systems, has resulted insignificant demand for such products. The modern IV therapy and vein access devices market is characterized by price-conscious end users, consolidation among customers and suppliers, intensified competition and declining reimbursement rates.



