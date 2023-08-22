Intravenous IV Therapy and Vein Access Market to grow by USD 6.78 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Technological advancement in IV solutions is a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The intravenous IV therapy and vein access market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,789.1 million at a CAGR of 5.01% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio – Download a Sample Report

Intravenous IV Therapy and Vein Access Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Intravenous IV Therapy and Vein Access Market 2023-2027

Companies : 15+, Including AngioDynamics Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Poly Medicure Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Tekni Plex Inc., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Vygon SAS, among others

: 15+, Including AngioDynamics Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Poly Medicure Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Tekni Plex Inc., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Vygon SAS, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: end-user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), application (medication administration, blood-based products, nutrition, buffer solution, and volume expander), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of the World (ROW))

To understand more about the intravenous IV therapy and vein access market, request a sample report

Intravenous IV Therapy and Vein Access Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including - AngioDynamics Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Poly Medicure Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Tekni Plex Inc., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Vygon SAS.

Intravenous IV Therapy and Vein Access Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market growth.

Major Trends

Technological advancements in IV solutions is a major trend in the market.

The high cost of IV solutions is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The increase in costs is due to various factors, including expensive raw materials, manufacturing processes, and transportation. This increase results in a decrease in the need for IV therapy and vein access. Healthcare providers and patients find these options unaffordable. As a result, manufacturers and distributors of these systems are experiencing reduced profits due to high costs. Furthermore, Healthcare providers are choosing more economical options like oral or subcutaneous injections to keep costs down. Hence, the high cost of IV solutions is expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The intravenous IV therapy and vein access market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Intravenous IV Therapy and Vein Access Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the intravenous IV therapy and vein access market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the intravenous IV therapy and vein access market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the intravenous IV therapy and vein access market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of intravenous IV therapy and vein access market companies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The laparoscopic devices market is estimated to grow by USD 4,396.16 million at a CAGR of 8.11% between 2022 and 2027. This laparoscopic devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (instrument, accessories, and laparoscopes), end-user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). Growing demand for laparoscopic bariatric surgeries is an emerging trend shaping the market.

The cranial orthoses market is estimated to grow by USD 136.94 million at a CAGR of 9.22% between 2022 and 2027. These cranial orthoses market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (plagiocephaly, scaphocephaly, and brachycephaly), type (active helmets and passive helmets), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). New FDA-approved devices are expected to drive market growth.

Intravenous IV Therapy and Vein Access Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,789.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Poly Medicure Ltd., Smith and Nephew plc, Tekni Plex Inc., Teleflex Inc., Terumo Corp., and Vygon SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio