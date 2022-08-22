Intravenous Solutions Market to Garner $26.55 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of malnutrition, faster response time, and high efficacy associated with intravenous solution therapy have boosted the growth of the global intravenous solutions market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Intravenous Solutions Market by Type (Partial Parenteral Nutrition, Total Parenteral Nutrition), by Composition (Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, Single Dose Amino Acids, Parenteral Lipid Emulsion, Others), by End Users (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Home care settings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global intravenous solutions industry accounted for $11.85 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $26.55 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in prevalence of malnutrition, faster response time, and high efficacy associated with intravenous solution therapy have boosted the growth of the global intravenous solutions market. However, lack of experienced healthcare professionals and complications of intravenous administration therapy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, potential in developing countries is expected to open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the intravenous solution industry due to rise in research and development activities associated with the role of intravenous solution in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Surge in the prevalence of metabolic diseases boosted the intravenous solutions market throughout the crisis.

The total parental nutrition segment dominated the market growth

By type, the total parental nutrition segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global intravenous solutions market, and is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in the use of total parenteral nutrition. However, the partial parenteral nutrition segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to new product launches and increase in the demand of its products.

The vitamins and minerals segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By composition, the vitamins and minerals segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, die to increase in geriatric population, surge in technological advancements, and rise in efficacy and advantages of vitamins and mineral preparations. However, the single dose amino acids segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global intravenous solutions market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in number of patients of cancer.

The hospitals and clinics segment held the lion's share

By end users, the hospitals and clinics segment dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global intravenous solutions market, and is expected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031. This is due to increase in number of hospitals and clinics and increase in the prevalence of metabolic problems. However, the home care settings segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population.

Europe held the largest share

By region, the global intravenous solutions market across Europe dominated the market in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the market, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to presence of large patient population, strong presence of key players, ease of drug availability, well developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies in healthcare system. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, due to increase in number of cancer affected population and rise in awareness related to different cancers.

Major market players

Amanta Healthcare Ltd.

Axa Parenterals Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eurolife Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Grifols S.A.

Henry Schein Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc.

JW Life Science

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Salius Pharma Private Limited

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Soxa Formulations & Research (Pvt.) Ltd.

Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global intravenous solutions market. These companies have adopted several strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. In addition, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the intravenous solutions market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing intravenous solutions market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the intravenous solutions market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global intravenous solutions market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

SOURCE Allied Market Research