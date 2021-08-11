Intravenous Vitamin Therapy as a Tool to Boost Your Immune System with Focus on Health

At 4everYoung Aventura , a renowned preventative health facility, which uses a personalized, perfectly tailored approach to every patient's health needs, IV therapy is regarded as an important tool to stimulate the immune system and optimize health.

"Our goal is to keep [our patients] minds and bodies as healthy and strong as possible by employing a variety of treatments that allow us to focus on your body's needs from the inside out," Miguel Grados, Owner of 4everYoung Aventura, said.

Despite having been in existence since the 1970s, IV therapy has recently enjoyed a spike in popularity --especially among A-list celebrities and athletes, who rely on it as a sure-fire way to obtain all the health benefits and vitamins necessary to help them combat ailments as well as to feel their best as they cope with the pandemic. However, it's important to note that IV therapy is not exclusive to celebrities and being a star is not a requirement to receive this type of treatment.

There are several types of intravenous vitamin therapies and vitamin injections to choose from. The ones containing a large assortment of vitamins necessary to combat the flu are in highest demand. These are the ones containing Vitamin C, D, Zinc, and Vitamin B12 – all of which are vitamins known to play an essential role in assisting the body in its production of red blood cells and common immune system boosters.

"The benefit of this [IV therapy] is that by intravenously or intramuscularly administering vitamins, you are able to absorb 100 percent of what is being put in versus supplements which must be broken down. The therapy itself only takes about 30 minutes to an hour and is monitored. Once the infusion is finished, the IV is removed and the person who received the treatment is free to go home without restrictions," Itza Marie, an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner at 4everYoung Aventura, said.

Intravenous vitamin therapy has proven helpful in the treatment of several different conditions that affect not only the immune system but other parts of the body as well. Some of the ailments of this type of therapy can help with constant fatigue, headaches, "brain fog" dry or tired looking skin, dehydration or frequent illness.

For years, people have turned to Vitamin C pills or multivitamins to help boost their immune systems. But with IV therapy, the options are endless. The team at 4everYoung Aventura specializes in vitamin cocktail infusions, each designed with a specific therapy in mind and of which the 4everYoung vitamin cocktail is the most requested thanks to its antioxidant and immune system boosting properties.

If you're looking to strengthen your body and give your immune system a boost, intravenous IV therapy is the best option to do so, quickly and effectively.

4everYoung Aventura has a wide array of treatments to help you look good and feel good, inside and out: From Botox, fillers, and medical grade facials to intravenous vitamin therapy, hormone therapy for both men and women.

For more information on 4everYoung Aventura follow @4everYoungAventura on social media or visit: www.4everyoungaventura.com

ABOUT 4EVERYOUNG AVENTURA

4everYoung is a renowned vitality center, which uses advanced diagnostic methods and a tried-and-true evaluation process towards the pursuit of optimal health and well-being. The center also focuses on uncovering the root cause of any age-related symptoms and tackling them head-on with the latest in anti-aging science and technology. Treatments at 4everYoung Aventura are centered on looking good and feeling good, inside, and out.

ABOUT MIGUEL GRADOS

Miguel Grados is a Peruvian businessman whose primary businesses center on the industries of real estate, insurance, and wellness and rejuvenation, among others. With degrees in Business Administration and International Business under his belt, his vision focuses on mastering a wide range of fields and diversifying. He was first a patient at 4everYoung and quickly realized the potential of the business and knew the industry was an essential one to helping others succeed. He soon decided he wanted to help more people do just that by acquiring the franchise's headquarters: 4everYoung Aventura. Now, his mission is to increase the reach of the centers' treatments and help as many people as possible to achieve their health goals by helping them look good and feel good. Learn more about @4everYoungAventura and @954nodaysoff

