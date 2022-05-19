Intraway Accelerates Partner Ecosystem with Addition of Global Technology Partners

MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraway , a leading global provider of Operations Support Systems (OSS) automated provisioning solutions, announced today the expansion of its channel partner program with the addition of six technology partners. The additions support the goal of Intraway to provide an ecosystem of partners whose products are complementary to Symphonica and work together to form a Best-In-Class, pre-integrated stack for a client's BSS/OSS solution.

Intraway Symphonica is a no-code, cloud-native, telco-grade orchestration and service activation platform that enables telcos and CSPs to quickly deploy and manage complex, multi-vendor networks. The addition of these new technology partners will help Intraway Symphonica customers to reduce the complexity of their current environments, accelerate their time to market and reduce their operational costs. Intraway is committed to helping telcos and CSPs simplify the complexities of fielding BSS/OSS systems to enable them to focus on their core business. These partnerships are another step in Intraway's journey to provide the most comprehensive orchestration solution for the Telco industry.

The following are the latest technology partner additions to the Intraway Partner Ecosystem:

Lanner - a world leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrator, service providers and application developers.

flexiWAN - SD-WAN/SASE solution designed in a scalable, centrally managed architecture with open code and standards.

- SD-WAN/SASE solution designed in a scalable, centrally managed architecture with open code and standards. Inceptum - headquartered in Croatia , builds complex software solutions for the telecom industry and tackles data center and IT infrastructure problems in other industries.

- headquartered in , builds complex software solutions for the telecom industry and tackles data center and IT infrastructure problems in other industries. AWS - the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. AWS is a strategic partner, and our SaaS offer is delivered on their platform.

- the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers globally. AWS is a strategic partner, and our SaaS offer is delivered on their platform. Etiya - provides customer experience-focused business systems, in particular the 5G Intelligent Slicing Platform that CSP's may use to monetize their 5G infrastructure.

- provides customer experience-focused business systems, in particular the 5G Intelligent Slicing Platform that CSP's may use to monetize their 5G infrastructure. Kloudville - a Business-in-a-Box Software-as-Service providing CPQ applications that help businesses streamline operations and transact commerce.

"We sought out key technology partners that will complement what we are doing with Symphonica, bringing no-code, cloud-native, telco-grade orchestration to customers that can benefit from automated service lifecycle management without investing in time-consuming and budget-heavy projects," said Mark Abolafia, SVP Business Development and Global Channels Program at Intraway. "Our partner ecosystem is key to our success, and we are excited to partner with these companies to help build out a comprehensive, pre-integrated technology stack."

Intraway's highly curated partner ecosystem is designed for leading vendors and integrators in the OSS/BSS, hardware or network element spaces, as well as resellers and development partners from around the world who believe in taking complexity out of network automation. Intraway's ecosystem provides extensive enablement resources and the opportunity to generate incremental services and sales for our systems integration and technology partners.

About Intraway

Supporting the service of over 40 million subscribers in more than 20 countries over three continents, Intraway's mission-critical solutions help global telecommunications operators create the network of the future, today. By unleashing the full potential of networks, Intraway's no-code, cloud-native, provisioning automation solutions, add the latest, cutting-edge functionalities to speed up time-to-market, reduce operational costs and advance customer-centricity. www.intraway.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Hodorowicz

Engage PR for Intraway

510.295.4972

SOURCE Intraway