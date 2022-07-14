Intraway and BISDN Partner to Create State-of-the-Art Solution for Reducing MSO Operational Complexity and Time to Market

MIAMI, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraway, a leading global provider of Operations Support Systems (OSS) automated provisioning solutions, announced today a technology and systems integration partnership with BISDN, a leading software development and network engineering firm. As a part of the agreement, Intraway and BISDN have collaborated to produce a state-of-the-art solution that leverages Symphonica's no-code platform and network connectors, and BISDN's NETCONF-driven controller solution to manage a combined topology with switches and microplug ONT/OLT components through a single interface.

The new Intraway/BISDN solution speeds time to market and reduces operational costs and complexity, while providing a higher level of service quality and reliability. In addition, the Intraway/BISDN solution offers superior scalability and flexibility, allowing service providers to easily expand their networks as demand grows – across PON and other SDN/NFV solutions. The collaboration was driven by the needs of the partners' mutual Communications Service Provider (CSP) customers to orchestrate their network controllers and devices through a NETCONF interface and a high-density PON architecture.

This partnership is another step in Intraway's journey to provide the most comprehensive orchestration solutions for the Telco industry and further drive the goal of the Intraway Partner Ecosystem Program to address the ongoing need to simplify the BSS/OSS environments of CSPs.

"This new set of interfaces and connectors will enable the Intraway Symphonica platform to leverage numerous new networking technologies to provide our network operator customers with a state-of-the-art provisioning, workflow and orchestration platform," said Mark Abolafia, SVP, Global Channel Partners at Intraway. "Through this collaboration, Intraway and BISDN empower digital service providers with an agile solution that streamlines service activation and fulfillment to meet the needs of our customers as they continue to digitally transform their operations."

Symphonica's highly configurable, no-code provisioning, workflow and orchestration platform automates lifecycle service management for network operators. The partnership's new set of interfaces and connectors will enable the Symphonica platform to leverage numerous new networking technologies, helping our network operator customers orchestrate their network controllers and devices through BISDN's NETCONF interface.

"By investing jointly in these efforts, BISDN will expand our reach and solution portfolio to many more digital service providers." said Dr. Hagen Woesner, BISDN Managing Director. "These providers will benefit from leveraging our NETCONF-driven interface to build and manage more highly integrated and efficient networking systems. This solution enables operators to introduce new services more quickly, ultimately facilitating and improving effective business operations while saving costs."

About Intraway

Intelligent Automation for the Autonomous Network

Supporting the service of over 40 million subscribers in more than 20 countries over three continents, Intraway's mission-critical solutions help global telecommunications operators create the network of the future, today. By unleashing the full potential of networks, Intraway's no-code, cloud-native service activation and provisioning orchestration solutions add the latest, cutting-edge functionalities to speed up time-to-market, reduce operational costs, and advance customer-centricity. www.intraway.com

About BISDN

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Berlin Germany, BISDN set out to develop the software needed in the rapidly changing world of software defined networking. Based on long-standing experience in the area of telecommunication as well as datacenter networking, BISDN focusses on high-performance whitebox switching and open network software solutions.

