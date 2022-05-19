Intraway Continues to Expand its Reseller and SI Partner Ecosystem

MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intraway, a leading global provider of Operations Support Systems (OSS) automated provisioning solutions, announced today the expansion of its channel partner program with the addition of seven systems integrators. The addition of these partners continues to strengthen the Intraway partner ecosystem program, launched in March of this year, by offering continuous improvements to the OSS stack and addressing the ongoing need to simplify the BSS/OSS environment for our communication service provider clients.

Intraway's Symphonica platform, a no-code, cloud-native, telco-grade orchestration and service activation solution, enables resellers and system integrators to support Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to automate the entire life cycle of services orchestration across multiple networks and multiple technology domains. With Intraway's platform, systems integrators and resellers can support CSPs in their digital transformation efforts by automating the provisioning, activation and assurance of subscriber services - whether they are traditional voice and data services or new cloud-based, virtualized services. Intraway's platform is uniquely positioned to help CSPs reduce operational expenses, accelerate time to market for new services, and improve customer satisfaction.

Intraway's partner program provides an easy way for resellers and systems integrators to participate in a world-class ecosystem, featuring cloud-native orchestration that provides a powerful tool for CSPs looking to automate their service delivery. Systems Integration Partners also benefit from additional services revenue from the architecture, design, configuration and implementation of Symphonica.

The following are the latest systems integrator additions to the Intraway Partner Ecosystem:

InnoWave – a global technology and consulting company that helps leading companies to reinvent their future through their innovation culture.

Data Ductus – highly experienced in CSP orchestration and automation, as well as software development, Data Ductus enables digital transformation for a Telco-cloud centric environment. EMEA, US and APAC presence.

N-able – offers a full suite of cloud software to build or scale IT services.

MasterCom – India -based, world-class MasterCom has extensive experience in CSP system integration and software development across the EMEA region.

Sekom – a digital transformation integrator focused in areas of the IT sector including communication technologies, unified communication, cloud computing, Linux, virtualization, DevOps, video, security and data center. Sekom is based in Europe.

Venko – with operations in the United States and Brazil, Venko addresses Operators and ISPs needs, acting as integrators and enablers of these technologies.

Plexcel – headquartered in India, Plexcel provides effective business solutions for Telecom, and quality software development capabilities

"Intraway's partner program, launched earlier this year, is a key part of our go-to-market strategy in the North American market, and we're thrilled by the response we've received so far," said Mark Abolafia, SVP Business Development and Global Channels Program at Intraway. "The addition of these systems integrators demonstrates their commitment to supporting the adoption of our no-code, cloud-native, telco-grade orchestration and service activation platform that allows CSPs the ability to provision and deploy services quickly, without having to budget for additional staffing resources and time."

Intraway's highly curated partner ecosystem is designed for leading vendors and integrators in the OSS/BSS, hardware or network element spaces, as well as resellers and development partners from around the world who believe in taking complexity out of network automation. Intraway's ecosystem provides extensive enablement resources and the opportunity to generate incremental services and sales for our systems integration and technology partners.

About Intraway

Supporting the service of over 40 million subscribers in more than 20 countries over three continents, Intraway's mission-critical solutions help global telecommunications operators create the network of the future, today. By unleashing the full potential of networks, Intraway's no-code, cloud-native, provisioning automation solutions, add the latest, cutting-edge functionalities to speed up time-to-market, reduce operational costs and advance customer-centricity. www.intraway.com

