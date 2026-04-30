Intrax Acquires StudyPoint, Expanding K-12 Personalized Tutoring and SAT/ACT Test Prep

The acquisition brings K-12 personalized tutoring and college admissions support to more students through Intrax's global education platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrax, a global leader in international education and exchange programs, today announced the acquisition of StudyPoint, a national provider of one-on-one tutoring, SAT/ACT test prep, and college admissions support, expanding Intrax's ability to serve students and families throughout their academic journey.

Founded in the late 1990s, StudyPoint has helped over 50,000 students improve grades and test scores through personalized, proprietary curricula and experienced tutors. StudyPoint specializes in SAT/ACT prep, core academic subjects (Math, Science, Language, etc.) and study skills for K-12 students, as well as college admissions counseling for high school students.

"StudyPoint aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality educational programs that prepare students to succeed as global citizens," said Dennis Wong, CEO of Intrax. "We are impressed by the quality of instruction provided by StudyPoint's tutors and the dedication of their team, and we are excited about the benefits for our students and families."

The acquisition further diversifies Intrax's portfolio, which includes long-standing J-1 Visa programs such as high school exchange, au pair, intern and trainee, and summer work travel, as well as more recent additions, including camp counselors (AmeriCamp), teachers (Intrax Education), research scholars, and gap year and group travel tours (Gap 360, FurtherTravel).

"We're thrilled to join the Intrax family and partner with an organization that shares our vision for delivering high-quality educational outcomes at scale," said Greg Zumas, Co-Founder of StudyPoint. "Intrax's platform, resources, and global perspective create powerful synergies with what we've built at StudyPoint over the past two decades. Together, we're well positioned to expand our reach, deepen our impact, and deliver even better outcomes for students, families, and schools worldwide."

StudyPoint co-founders Rich Enos and Greg Zumas will remain on the board, ensuring continuity of vision, culture, and academic quality as the company scales with Intrax. Additionally, Zumas will oversee day-to-day operations in partnership with the Intrax Executive Team.

About StudyPoint

StudyPoint is a leading national provider of one-on-one, in-home, and online tutoring for K-12 students. Established in 1999 in Boston, Massachusetts, StudyPoint now offers one-to-one virtual and in-person tutoring in 23 metropolitan areas across the country and has established itself as a national leader in its field.

About Intrax

Since 1980, Intrax has been a global leader in the cultural exchange community with a mission to connect people and cultures. Intrax is a U.S. Department of State designated J-1 Visa Sponsor and has offered programs to more than 1 million participants, families, and businesses worldwide. Intrax is committed to making the world a better place by increasing cultural understanding and global awareness through its programs, which include AuPairCare, Ayusa, AmeriCamp, Intrax Work Travel, Intrax Global Internships, Intrax Education, Gap 360, and FurtherTravel. For more information, please visit: www.intraxinc.com.

SOURCE Intrax