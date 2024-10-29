Intrax Announces Acquisition of Gap 360, Expanding Global Cultural Exchange and Travel Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrax, a leading global provider of cultural exchange programs, today announced the acquisition of Gap 360, a UK-based company specializing in gap year travel experiences for young adults.

Gap 360, founded in 2011, has become a trusted resource for students and young adults seeking adventure, work, and volunteer opportunities abroad. With a wide portfolio of carefully curated travel programs in over 50 destinations, Gap 360 helps travelers gain meaningful experiences while exploring the world. The integration of Gap 360 with Intrax will bring a new dimension to Intrax's offerings, particularly in the youth travel and gap year sectors.

"We are thrilled to add Gap 360, based in Tunbridge Wells, UK, to the Intrax family," Said Marcie Schneider, President of Intrax. "I have followed Gap 360's dynamic programs for more than a decade and am impressed with their quality and wide range of destinations and program types. We are excited to continue to nurture these programs and welcome the Gap 360 Team to Intrax."

In a statement from Gap 360, the company expressed: "We are very pleased that Intrax is acquiring Gap 360. After detailed discussions, we have confirmed a strong alignment in both vision and values between the two companies. Intrax and Gap 360 are committed to delivering exceptional travel experiences, and this acquisition is a natural fit as we move forward together."

"Gap 360 aligns with our vision to build a more connected world by providing enriching in-person cultural and travel experiences across 50+ countries," said Dennis Wong, CEO of Intrax.

The acquisition enables Intrax to further diversify its program portfolio, which already includes high school exchange (Ayusa), au pair (AuPairCare), camp counselor (AmeriCamp), intern and trainee, teacher, summer work travel, research scholar, and impact travel (FurtherTravel). Gap 360's extensive range of travel options, including volunteer programs in Africa, internships in Asia, and adventure tours in South America, will now be part of Intrax's comprehensive offerings, giving young travelers even greater access to exciting global opportunities.

Jane McLellan-Green, Operations and Sales Director, and James Jeremy, Technical Director, will continue in their roles at Gap 360, ensuring continuity and leadership as the company enters this exciting new phase. Gap 360's Managing Director, David Stitt, will retire after nearly 40 years in the travel industry.

Stitt remarked, "This acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Gap 360. I am confident that Intrax will bring fresh opportunities for both our customers and the Gap 360 team."

About Gap 360

Gap 360, established in 2011, is a UK-based company offering gap year and adventure travel experiences to students and young adults. With a commitment to providing safe, affordable, and impactful travel programs, Gap 360 helps young people explore the world while gaining valuable skills and life experience.

About Intrax

Since 1980, Intrax has been a global leader in the cultural exchange community with a mission to connect people and cultures. Intrax is a US Department of State designated J-1 Visa sponsor and has offered programs to over a million customers worldwide. Intrax is committed to making the world a better place through increased cultural understanding and global awareness through its programs, which include AuPairCare, Ayusa, AmeriCamp, Intrax Education, Intrax Work Travel, Intrax Global Internships, and FurtherTravel. For more information, please visit: www.intraxinc.com

