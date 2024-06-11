Intrax Foundation Announces Gift to Support Brown University's Office of Global Engagement

The cultural exchange leader will establish the Yokota and Wilhelm Fund through its new foundation committed to cultural exchange and diversity.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrax today announced it has made a gift to support Brown University's Office of Global Engagement (OGE) by establishing the Intrax Foundation Yokota and Wilhelm Fund as part of the University's venerable endowment. The fund, named for Intrax's co-founders, will support the OGE's Global Summer Programs, providing scholarships for students on financial aid and additional funding for course development with an emphasis on US-Japan programming.

"Our support for this program represents an exciting step forward in our mission to enrich lives through cultural exchange," said Intrax President and Foundation Board Member Marcie Schneider, noting this support represents the first large gift following the launch of the Intrax Foundation and will last in perpetuity. "Our mission has always been to connect people and cultures—no matter the program. Through this financial support, the Intrax Foundation can help open tremendous opportunities for countless students to experience the multiple benefits of becoming a global citizen."

Intrax, a leader in cultural exchange, work, travel, volunteer, and learning programs, has offered international programs to over 1,000,000 people in more than 100 countries since its founding in 1980. The Intrax Foundation, established in 2023 to honor the company's late founders, John Wilhelm and Takeshi Yokota, will increase that global impact with its first gift to Brown—designed specifically to reach first-generation and low-income students.

"Intrax's origins stemmed from US-Japan connections. Brown has a rich history of fostering global connections and was an influence in the founding of Keio University in Tokyo, Japan," said Intrax CEO and Foundation Board Chair Dennis Wong. "It was a natural fit that honors our founders' roots."

"The Intrax Foundation's generosity will help to make high-impact international experiences accessible and possible for many students and aligns with Brown's own efforts to ensure that undergraduate students from all backgrounds and regions have the opportunity to participate in education abroad. By supporting global summer programs that build on the enduring global connections of Brown in Japan, we hope a new generation of Brown students will be inspired and transformed by this cross-cultural experience, which is the cornerstone of Intrax's history and continued commitment," said Asabe Poloma, Associate Provost for Global Engagement.

Brown's Office of Global Engagement provides best-in-class immersion and cross-cultural experiences to its students. From semester-long programs in Paris, Havana, and Melbourne, to summer programs in Chile, Italy, and the Philippines, the OGE offers Brown students unique global experiences designed to develop new academic interests, enhance students' language and intercultural skills, and bring a renewed focus to their studies and their lives.

About Intrax

Since 1980, Intrax has been a global leader in the cultural exchange community with a mission to connect people and cultures. Intrax is a US Department of State designated J-1 Visa sponsor and has offered programs to more than 1,000,000 participants worldwide. Intrax is committed to making the world a better place through increased cultural understanding and global awareness through its programs which include AuPairCare, Ayusa, AmeriCamp, Intrax Education, Intrax Work Travel, Intrax Global Internships, and FurtherTravel. Established in 2023 the Intrax Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity. For more information, please visit: www.intraxfoundation.org .

