INTREN Announces Sherina Maye Edwards As Chief Executive Officer

"Sherina is an exceptional choice to lead this company, and as a board, we have full confidence that she will continue her record of strong leadership," said Founder and Board Chair Loretta Rosenmayer. "In a short time, she has integrated herself with the company, our employees and our customers and has played a key role in the company's future organizational and growth strategy."

During Edwards' tenure as Interim CEO, she placed a consistent and significant focus on operational efficiency, cost reductions, and safety excellence. During this time, the company saw an increase in revenue and profits, setting new records for financial results in 2020.

"I am thrilled to be part of INTREN's future and to work closely with my colleagues to support the infrastructure that powers Americans lives across the country," Edwards says. "INTREN has seen record growth and strong financial results despite a challenging year. I look forward to helping the organization broadening its scope and provide innovative turnkey solutions that serve our customers while championing diversity and inclusion throughout every level of the organization."

Edwards is nationally recognized as a leader in the utility and energy sector with vast experiences in both the public and private sector. She has served in myriad executive roles including a five-year term on the Illinois Commerce Commission. In 2016, Edwards was appointed by President Barack Obama and U.S. Secretary of Transportation Anthony Foxx, as Co-Chair of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Voluntary Information-Sharing System Working Group. Prior to her role as interim CEO, Edwards practiced law as an energy attorney and partner at Quarles & Brady in Chicago. In 2017, Edwards was named an Eisenhower Fellow, serving with and advising energy leaders in South Africa and Australia. Edwards is the founder of the Women's Energy Summit and the Women's Energy Network of Chicago and through her work, Edwards has influenced the creation of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council. Edwards also serves on the Board of Directors of Southwest Water Company.

Edwards earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Spelman College, and a Juris Doctorate from Howard University School of Law.

About INTREN

For more than 30 years, INTREN has been an innovative solution partner, dedicated to building and maintaining the infrastructure of the energy industry. With more than 2,000 employees across the county, the company's culture of stewardship guides INTREN to care for others' priorities as if they were their own. Through an unwavering commitment to safety, integrity, customer focus and employee empowerment, the company has succeeded in offering turnkey services to a long list of satisfied clients. As a nationally certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), INTREN is dedicated to supporting women and minorities throughout the industry. INTREN is proud to serve many of the country's foremost utility companies, private contractors and developers, municipalities and cooperatives. For more about INTREN, visit INTREN.com.

