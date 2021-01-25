INTREN Hires Jennifer Ballard Croft as Chief Legal & HR Officer

"I am excited to welcome Jennifer into her new role," said Sherina Edwards, INTREN CEO. "She will be a critical partner as we continue to transform INTREN into the innovative and forward-thinking organization we are striving to be. Her expertise in employment and labor relations combined with her intellectual ability and bias for thoughtful action will serve us well in our journey to grow both organically and acquisitively."

Prior to entering public service, Jennifer was a Partner at Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP where she focused her practice in the areas of labor and employment litigation and counseling. She is also a nationally recognized speaker and published author.

Jennifer applies her leadership expertise by volunteering with numerous civic organizations across the city of Chicago. She is a 2019 Fellow of Leadership Greater Chicago and serves on the Board of Directors of Growing Home, the first and only USDA-certified organic high-production farm in the city of Chicago.

Jennifer earned her Juris Doctor with a certificate in Health Law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law. She received her Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, in Economics from Spelman College.

About INTREN

For more than 30 years, INTREN has been an innovative solution partner, dedicated to building and maintaining the infrastructure of the energy industry. With more than 2,000 employees across the county, the company's culture of stewardship guides INTREN to care for others' priorities as if they were their own. As a nationally certified Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), INTREN is dedicated to supporting women and minorities throughout the industry and is proud to serve many of the country's foremost utility companies, private contractors and developers, municipalities and cooperatives. For more about INTREN, visit INTREN.com.

