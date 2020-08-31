INTREN Names Sherina Maye Edwards as Interim CEO; President & CEO Kelly Tomblin Returns to Utility Sector

UNION, Ill., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- INTREN, a national WBE utility contractor, announced today that President and CEO Kelly Tomblin has accepted a position as CEO at El Paso Electric, as part of its acquisition by JPMorgan's Infrastructure Investments Fund. INTREN Board Member Sherina Maye Edwards, who is an attorney and partner at Quarles & Brady in Chicago, has been named interim CEO.

"Sherina is a three-year board member with extensive experience and deep connections throughout the energy industry. I can't imagine leaving INTREN in better hands," said Kelly. "Sherina is also a long-time champion for diversity and inclusion and will continue our efforts throughout every level of the organization."

"The team we have developed at INTREN is one of the strongest, most innovative, and committed groups that I have worked with in 30 years in the energy industry. Throughout the pandemic and other challenges we have had this year, they have embraced our motto of #INTRENSTRONG and risen to the occasion time and time again. I have no doubt they will continue to serve our customers and communities in even more creative ways in the future."

A former utility regulator and a woman frequently recognized for her leadership, Sherina has served in a myriad of high profile roles including a five-year term on the Illinois Commerce Commission, her 2016 appointment by President Barack Obama and U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Anthony Foxx as Co-Chair of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Voluntary Information-Sharing System Working Group, and as a 2017 Eisenhower Fellow where she served with and advised energy leaders in South Africa and Australia.

Having founded both the Women's Energy Summit and the Women's Energy Network of Chicago, as well as having strong influence over the creation of the Illinois Utilities Business Diversity Council, Sherina is nationally recognized for being a champion for diversity and inclusion within the utility and energy space.

"In the more than three years that Kelly has been at the helm, she has created an effective leadership team, dispersed decision-making throughout the organization, and has seen record growth and strong financial results," said Sherina. "I am proud to follow in her footsteps and wish her the best as she brings her expertise to El Paso Electric."

"Although we are reluctant to see Kelly go, she has left INTREN poised for continued success," said Founder and Board Chairwoman Loretta Rosenmayer. "With Sherina at the helm, we are confident that we will continue to be the measure of excellence from coast-to-coast."

ABOUT INTREN

For 31 years, INTREN has been an innovative solutions partner, dedicated to building and maintaining the infrastructure of the energy industry from coast-to-coast. INTREN is proud to serve many of the country's foremost utility companies, private contractors and developers, municipalities and cooperatives. www.INTREN.com

