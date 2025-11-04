INTREPID Alliance Launches Antiviral Toolbox to Support Global Research Community

Open-access resource includes Registry of Antiviral Compound Libraries to help catalyze drug discovery for priority viruses of pandemic and endemic concern

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The INTREPID Alliance today announced the launch of the Antiviral Toolbox, an open-access resource to support the global research community in its efforts toward filling the gaps in antiviral R&D that is critical to global health security and the protection of communities worldwide. This curated platform provides easy access to a focused collection of tools and publications, including a Registry of Antiviral Compound Libraries, to help catalyze the identification and development of small-molecule antivirals.

Small-molecule antivirals are indispensable tools for rapid, scalable, and equitable responses to epidemic and pandemic threats.1 INTREPID's latest review of the global antiviral R&D landscape reveals that beyond Coronaviridae, only 27 antiviral compounds are in clinical development to tackle 12 viral families and their multiple diseases of greatest pandemic concern. Furthermore, there are no clinical development efforts underway for 4 viral families of pandemic potential (Paramyxoviridae, Hantaviridae, Peribunyaviridae, and Togaviridae).2,3

"Without increased focus and investment in antiviral drug development, the world is at risk of facing a devastating impact from future outbreaks of new and known viruses," said James Anderson, Executive Director of R&D Innovation at the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) and Chair of the INTREPID Alliance Board. "The Antiviral Toolbox can serve as a valuable resource to academic and industry researchers as well as other stakeholders involved in pandemic preparedness, providing essential tools to help accelerate innovation in antiviral R&D and fill the gaps in global preparedness aligned with the goals of the 100 Days Mission."

The key components within the INTREPID Alliance Antiviral Toolbox include:

Registry of Antiviral Compound Libraries: A curated list of accessible compound libraries for antiviral screening sourced from publicly disclosed academic institutions, corporate, and commercial vendor listings.

A curated list of accessible compound libraries for antiviral screening sourced from publicly disclosed academic institutions, corporate, and commercial vendor listings. Antiviral Development Landscape: INTREPID's bi-annual landscape report and interactive pipeline, along with deep-dive topic reports, that provide a comprehensive analysis of small-molecule antiviral compounds in preclinical and clinical development globally.

INTREPID's bi-annual landscape report and interactive pipeline, along with deep-dive topic reports, that provide a comprehensive analysis of small-molecule antiviral compounds in preclinical and clinical development globally. Drug Development Tools: Essential resources, including the published INTREPID Alliance Target Compound Profiles, 4 Target Product Profiles, 5 and cell and animal models for specific viral families, available to help drug discoverers and developers at all stages of research.

Essential resources, including the published INTREPID Alliance Target Compound Profiles, Target Product Profiles, and cell and animal models for specific viral families, available to help drug discoverers and developers at all stages of research. Pro Bono Advisory Services: Opportunity for drug discoverers and developers to connect with INTREPID's team of experts to discuss potential strategies and approaches to address challenges along their drug development journey.

"The INTREPID Alliance Antiviral Toolbox comes at a critical time, especially for small biotechnology companies that have limited resources to advance their promising antiviral research," said John C. Pottage, Jr., M.D., Lead Scientific Consultant for the INTREPID Alliance. "Providing these scientific tools and connection points to open-access collections in one stop, along with the opportunity to access INTREPID's advisory services could make the difference between developers advancing versus shelving their compounds at critical inflection points."

INTREPID's Antiviral Toolbox and landscape analysis are key contributions to the 100 Days Mission of the International Pandemic Preparedness Secretariat, whose aim is to be prepared in the future so that within the first 100 days of a new pandemic threat being identified, interventions can be made available, safe, effective, and affordable.

Information in INTREPID's Antiviral Toolbox is regularly updated and freely available to support policymakers, funders, and the global scientific community in identifying the most urgent needs and highest-impact opportunities in antiviral R&D.

To learn more about INTREPID Alliance publications and to access the Antiviral Toolbox, visit the INTREPID website.

Disclaimer

The INTREPID Alliance is a not-for-profit consortium of innovative biopharmaceutical companies and associations committed to accelerating antiviral research, aiming to ensure that we have a stronger pipeline and are better prepared to respond to future pandemic and endemic threats.

As part of our efforts, the INTREPID Alliance publishes and maintains the Antiviral Toolbox to be a non-promotional resource with the purpose of knowledge-sharing and to support better pandemic preparedness. The Antiviral Toolbox includes the Registry of Antiviral Compound Libraries, a registry of compound libraries designed to facilitate research. These registries are third-party resources and have been developed independently of, and at arm's length, from INTREPID Alliance and its members. The INTREPID Alliance is not responsible for their content. The INTREPID Alliance also publishes and maintains a centralized list of promising investigational compounds. These compounds have been selected based on objective, scientific criteria, using publicly available sources, and at arm's length from commercial influence of our member companies. See criteria listed in the report "Antiviral Clinical Development Landscape and Promising Clinical Compounds." The designation of certain compounds as promising is based upon currently available information, and exclusively upon an assessment against these criteria. "Promising" is not a promotional claim. Candidate compounds have not been assessed by regulatory authorities to be safe and efficacious for the treatment of disease in humans. Our content is designed to be factual, informative, and non-commercial. It is not designed or intended to advertise or promote any pharmaceutical product or therapy or to advance the commercial interests of any company.

ABOUT THE INTREPID ALLIANCE

The INTREPID Alliance aims to accelerate the development of new treatments for emerging viral pandemic agents through facilitating early science and R&D, policy and advocacy, and stakeholder engagement. Led by a not-for-profit consortium of innovative biopharmaceutical companies and associations and working with the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, INTREPID works to bridge key gaps and unmet needs to ensure delivery of antiviral solutions to viral pathogens with the greatest pandemic potential.

INTREPID was launched in March 2023 at a high-level summit bringing together more than 100 thought leaders in virology and global health. For a read-out from the summit and additional information, visit www.intrepidalliance.org.

